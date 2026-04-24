Dr. Oz's Marriage Has Some Painfully Obvious Problems

If Mehmet Cengiz Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, were to give his marriage a checkup, he might discover that the prognosis doesn't look good. The cardiothoracic surgeon started his journey to becoming a household name in 2003 when he hosted "Second Opinion with Dr. Oz" on the Discovery Channel. His wife, Lisa Oz, helped kickstart his career by developing and producing the series.

It was through "Second Opinion" that Dr. Oz met Oprah Winfrey, who would later have him become a regular guest on her own popular talk show. In 2009, he got a second series, "The Dr. Oz Show," and became famous for his charismatic charm and medical advice. However, public opinion started to turn against the TV host in 2014 when Dr. Oz's reputation took a blow after a Senate hearing on some of the medical claims he made on his show. Through it all, Lisa has been by his side.

The rather strange Dr. Oz and his wife married in 1985 and have four children together, and a marriage as long as theirs is a rarity in entertainment. Between his TV show, Lisa's radio show, print interviews, and their many appearances on other shows and podcasts, the two have shared some of the secrets of their romantic success. And while it may seem like Dr. Oz and Lisa have a perfect marriage, there are some very big red flags that are impossible to ignore.