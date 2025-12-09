5 Strange Things About Dr. Oz We Can't Ignore

Mehmet Oz left his popular syndicated show in 2021 to dip his toe into political waters. Dr. Oz ran for an open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, winning the party nomination but ultimately losing to John Fetterman. (Keystone State voters may have been skeptical that a rich doctor with a primary home in New Jersey could represent their interests.) Then, just when it seemed the doctor would move on to other pursuits, President Trump tapped him for his cabinet. Eyebrows rocketed skyward at the news, with skeptics pointing to Dr. Oz's track record of promoting unproven treatments. Indeed, the question still remains: Was he right for the job, or did he just have the right connections?

As a candidate, the doctor ran as a Republican with a MAGA-friendly platform. He echoed Trump's "America First" messaging, criticized COVID-19 lockdown and masking policies, and promoted issues such as border security and lower drug prices. Trump, in turn, backed him for Senate, citing his popularity. "You know when you're in television for 18 years, that's like a poll," he said at one rally, per the AP. "That means people like you." Those words were very telling, editor Chris Cillizza has pointed out on CNN's website: To Trump, fame and popularity are equivalent to success. Although Dr. Oz wasn't the most obvious pick — former surgeon general Jerome Adams was another name mentioned — he was by far the most well-known to the general public. The president is all about glitzy appearances, and having a celeb in his cabinet is exactly the kind of achievement he'd love to brag about.