RFK Jr.'s Alleged Mistress Claims Cheryl Hines' Reaction To Affair Was More Intense Than We Knew

The reporting about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged digital affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi has truly been a wild, unpredictable ride from start to finish. The whole situation has been a real mess, from the embarrassment suffered by Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines – who's been trying so hard to make their marriage seem normal – to the legal drama Nuzzi found herself in with her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza. Along the way, Hines has tried to play it all off as just the usual rumors and tabloid drama that is par for the course when it comes to being in the political spotlight. According to Nuzzi, however, Hines wasn't so chill about things behind the scenes.

In her controversial new tell-all book "American Canto," which hit shelves December 2, Nuzzi obtusely details their inappropriate relationship without explicitly naming Kennedy or Hines, painting a much more intense picture of their supposed romance than anyone knew. Additionally, Nuzzi claims that Hines had a very strong reaction to the news of their relationship when it first broke in September 2024, one month after Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race.

As Nuzzi wrote (via The New York Post), Kennedy told Nuzzi that she "needed to take a bullet" for him regarding the political fallout from the scandal, as his relationship with Trump was tenuous. "The deal he made with the president wrought personal complications; already, his wife had told him she would not be seen with him until after the election," Nuzzi wrote. "Now she was in Milan reading the news, hysterical, he said." That sounds like a far cry from Hines' public reaction to the allegations, which she essentially tried to brush off.