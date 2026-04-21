Donald Trump's Ego Is On Full Display In Rambling Tribute To Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook
It's no secret that Donald Trump can't keep his ego in check, but the president's ability to make just about everything about himself can still be surprising. With the news that Apple CEO Tim Cook would be leaving the company before the end of the year, Trump took to Truth Social to let everyone know that he believes much of Cook's success is due to him. The post starts off praising Cook in a morbid fashion, saying, "If Steve [Jobs] was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim." Then the rest of the very long post is Trump letting the world know how great he is, and how Cook owes him.
Trump explains how Cook, whom he calls "Tim Apple" in the post, called him shortly after he became president, writing, "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my a**.'" From there, Trump delves into the "3 or 4 BIG HELPS" he did for Apple and how Cook "is an amazing manager and leader. He makes these calls to me, I help him out ..." heavily implying that Apple's successes over the last decade are because of him.
Social Media couldn't help but take shots at Trump's ego
Once Donald Trump's Truth Social post made its way to X, users couldn't help but weigh in. One user put it in terms that followers of the manosphere would understand, saying, "Trump really personifies the 101 how not to be respected. No 'Alpha' personality would do this cringe & needy self praise." Another person wasn't sure who the post was about and asked grok to help them figure it out, writing, "@grok is this post about Trump or it's about Tim Cook?" One X user summed it up nicely, writing "lmao he turned a Tim Cook shoutout into a full Trump victory lap about how impressed he was with himself."
Compared to Trump's most egotistical endeavors during his second term, the Truth Social post is pretty tame. During his speech at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the president took time to discuss his own accomplishments, including winning the election. Trump's oversized ego even pushed his MAGA loyalists to their breaking point when he posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ. Taking credit for Cook's successes is also par for the course when it comes to the president. In March 2021, Trump put out a statement claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine wouldn't exist without him and that "I hope everyone remembers!" He even took credit for a hostage release that happened during Barack Obama's presidency, per CNN. But Trump doesn't hide his need to take credit. At the 2026 Easter lunch at the White House, he spoke about the ongoing talks with Iran, jokingly saying, "If it doesn't happen, I'm blaming JD Vance. If if does happen, I'm taking full credit."