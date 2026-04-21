Donald Trump's Ego Is On Full Display In Rambling Tribute To Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook

It's no secret that Donald Trump can't keep his ego in check, but the president's ability to make just about everything about himself can still be surprising. With the news that Apple CEO Tim Cook would be leaving the company before the end of the year, Trump took to Truth Social to let everyone know that he believes much of Cook's success is due to him. The post starts off praising Cook in a morbid fashion, saying, "If Steve [Jobs] was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim." Then the rest of the very long post is Trump letting the world know how great he is, and how Cook owes him.

Trump explains how Cook, whom he calls "Tim Apple" in the post, called him shortly after he became president, writing, "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my a**.'" From there, Trump delves into the "3 or 4 BIG HELPS" he did for Apple and how Cook "is an amazing manager and leader. He makes these calls to me, I help him out ..." heavily implying that Apple's successes over the last decade are because of him.