Kai Trump Pairs Recycled Dress With Go-To Accessory For Senior Prom

Back in 2024, Kai Trump's spoiled homecoming pics proved that her dad, Donald Trump Jr., took after Donald Trump's parenting. Her Instagram post showed her heading to the big dance in what appeared to be her own Tesla Cybertruck. For senior prom, though, Kai took a simpler, less over-the-top approach. She did what plenty of teens might do for the occasion, rewearing an old dress, donning unfussy hair and makeup, and posing with her friends for pics. And, from the looks of it, Kai didn't even shop for special new jewelry for the occasion. She paired her mermaid-style dress with a sparkly heart-shaped necklace. Not only was this necklace the same one she paired with the dress a few months prior, but it's also one of her favorite pieces of jewelry for any occasion.

In August 2025, she shared photos on Instagram of her sporting the heart necklace in the Hamptons with her family. It showed up again a few months later in a birthday post for her mom, Vanessa Trump. Just last week, she shared pics of her wearing the necklace while attending a UFC fight with Donald Trump and other family members. Designer Emily Huskinson posted photos on TikTok of Kai getting the necklace last summer, specifying in the caption that it's the midi Charlie Cloud® heart, which starts at $5,420 at Huskinson's brand, RW Fine Jewelry. It's clear that Kai definitely gets plenty of wear out of it. And, it goes to show that even folks with tons of money and access still have favorite go-to pieces.