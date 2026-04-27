Side-By-Side Pics Of Sandra Bullock's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Have you ever asked yourself, "Whatever happened to Sandra Bullock?" Well, you're not the only one — the "Miss Congeniality" star has indeed taken on fewer roles since 2015. Bullock experienced some tragic life events, ultimately pausing her career after her 2022 red carpet appearance for the premiere of "The Lost City." In fact, she mostly stepped away from the spotlight until the announcement of "Practical Magic 2" in June 2024, finally making her return to the red carpet on April 14, 2026.
Bullock looked great, despite three decades having passed since the original "Practical Magic." Side-by-side pictures of her from the 1998 premiere of that film and her 2026 appearance for the sequel prove that the actor's face is aging like fine wine.
Bullock brought the '90s "whimsigoth" aesthetic to the October 1998 premiere of "Practical Magic," pairing a fitted black satin dress with a subtle choker and some serious side-bangs. Her wide and expressive smile brought a youthful glow to the then-34-year-old's face, and she seems to have maintained that glow 28 years later at the 2026 CinemaCon premiere of footage from the sequel.
The actor's' face and neck weren't without some natural signs of aging, but she looked as good ever with her long brown locks and dewy skin on full display. Her subtle glam still looked put together for the occasion, and she paired a more mature fire-engine red pants suit with a fun black leather bralette. It seems like she still hasn't lost her playful spark, putting her cheeky attitude into her wardrobe while looking more graceful than ever. Bullock may have taken a break from acting, but she certainly hasn't skipped out on her skincare routine.
The makeup Sandra Bullock uses to look so good
It's not exactly a secret how Sandra Bullock is able to look so great in her 60s. As a longtime staple in Hollywood, the actor has undoubtedly had access to the very best surgeons, beauticians, and hair stylists in the industry. She has actually shared quite a bit of her beauty routine over the years, and some of it costs a pretty penny (although Bullock does have one cheap beauty hack using Preparation H).
The most expensive (and weirdest) facet of Bullock's routine is a facial that she and her "Ocean's 8" costar, Cate Blanchett, revealed in 2018. That would be the $650 Epidermal Growth Factor treatment that keeps her collagen levels up. Her makeup doesn't come cheap either, as the star's longtime celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin shared in a 2010 interview with British Vogue. The Chanel Sublimage Fluid primer that she uses retails for $395, but her Ultra Le Teint foundation is a more modest $69. Additionally, her hairstylist for "Oceans 8" revealed in a June 2018 interview with The Cut that the key to getting silky smooth waves in her hair was oil, such as Rodin By Recine Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil, and that Bullock swears by Chanel's Inimitable Waterproof Mascara, which costs $40.
While Bullock's self-care may seem to come at a high cost, it has ultimately helped her find some peace as she entered her 60s. In a 2024 episode of the "Today" show celebrating host Hoda Kotb's 60th birthday, Bullock recorded and sent out a personalized message about aging that reflects this. "People seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we [turn 60]," she said (via "Today" on X), adding, "Turns out it's pretty damn great."