Side-By-Side Pics Of Sandra Bullock's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Have you ever asked yourself, "Whatever happened to Sandra Bullock?" Well, you're not the only one — the "Miss Congeniality" star has indeed taken on fewer roles since 2015. Bullock experienced some tragic life events, ultimately pausing her career after her 2022 red carpet appearance for the premiere of "The Lost City." In fact, she mostly stepped away from the spotlight until the announcement of "Practical Magic 2" in June 2024, finally making her return to the red carpet on April 14, 2026.

Bullock looked great, despite three decades having passed since the original "Practical Magic." Side-by-side pictures of her from the 1998 premiere of that film and her 2026 appearance for the sequel prove that the actor's face is aging like fine wine.

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Bullock brought the '90s "whimsigoth" aesthetic to the October 1998 premiere of "Practical Magic," pairing a fitted black satin dress with a subtle choker and some serious side-bangs. Her wide and expressive smile brought a youthful glow to the then-34-year-old's face, and she seems to have maintained that glow 28 years later at the 2026 CinemaCon premiere of footage from the sequel.

The actor's' face and neck weren't without some natural signs of aging, but she looked as good ever with her long brown locks and dewy skin on full display. Her subtle glam still looked put together for the occasion, and she paired a more mature fire-engine red pants suit with a fun black leather bralette. It seems like she still hasn't lost her playful spark, putting her cheeky attitude into her wardrobe while looking more graceful than ever. Bullock may have taken a break from acting, but she certainly hasn't skipped out on her skincare routine.