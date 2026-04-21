Katie Holmes Sets Joshua Jackson Rumors On Fire Amid Rekindled Romance Speculation
"Dawson's Creek" alumni Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are more than aware that their cozy off-screen behavior has fans begging them to reunite. While their characters, Pacey Witter and Joey Potter, were ultimately endgame and together forever, their off-screen romance didn't last more than a year. However, Holmes' upcoming project, "Happy Hours," stars Jackson, which has led many netizens to believe that the couple may be closer than ever to rekindling their romance. In fact, Holmes is even fanning the flames of these fiery rumors.
Holmes took to Instagram on April 16, 2026, to post a picture of herself with her arms wrapped around Jackson. In the caption, she announced that "Happy Hours" would screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in June, and also made sure to note, "So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream."
katie please cjdjdjd 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YqlFf2T4e2
— jojo (@paceybanks) April 21, 2026
Fans immediately began commenting under Holmes' post with enthusiasm, with one echoing the consensus opinion when they wrote, "Please get married in real life and heal our millenial hearts." Another added, "Could you be anymore gorgeous together?" While the photo alone was enough to get viewers' hearts racing, Holmes' interaction with the fans left them wondering if she wanted the same thing.
Instagram's "liked by author" feature revealed that the "Batman Begins" star had hearted comments such as "wish this was a hard launch" and "they should be a couple," leaving fans in a frenzy. Some users on X seemed to be in on the bit, with one writing, "She's so baiting us and it's working." Just like Holmes' post, the plot of "Happy Hours" also muddies the line between reality and fiction.
Could Katie Holmes' new film be the ticket to a second chance with Joshua Jackson?
Both Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have dated stars aside from each other since their on-screen "Dawson's Creek" romance (Holmes was even linked to their late co-star James Van Der Beek). However, fans can't seem to get over the feeling that these two were meant to be.
Holmes' upcoming directorial and acting gig, "Happy Hours," is set to begin a trilogy documenting the story of a couple finding their way back to each other. Jackson shared some of the details of the project in a March 2026 interview with the "Today" show, explaining, "Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story. So we shot the fun part, which is the falling in love, and she's cutting it together now."
While the angle for the first film may give some more context to their cozy public appearances, Jackson used some interesting language to describe the current state of their relationship. He referred to Holmes as "a lifelong friend" who he's excited to work with again, with "The Mighty Ducks" actor further adding, "Hopefully it will give us the opportunity to go back and make the other two."
While Holmes had tapped Jackson specifically for the role, only time will tell if there's a second chance at love for the couple, who are both divorced. The "First Daughter" star was never the same after her divorce from A-lister Tom Cruise, and Jackson's ex, Jodie-Turner Smith, filed for divorce in October 2023.