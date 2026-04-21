Katie Holmes Sets Joshua Jackson Rumors On Fire Amid Rekindled Romance Speculation

"Dawson's Creek" alumni Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are more than aware that their cozy off-screen behavior has fans begging them to reunite. While their characters, Pacey Witter and Joey Potter, were ultimately endgame and together forever, their off-screen romance didn't last more than a year. However, Holmes' upcoming project, "Happy Hours," stars Jackson, which has led many netizens to believe that the couple may be closer than ever to rekindling their romance. In fact, Holmes is even fanning the flames of these fiery rumors.

Holmes took to Instagram on April 16, 2026, to post a picture of herself with her arms wrapped around Jackson. In the caption, she announced that "Happy Hours" would screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in June, and also made sure to note, "So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream."

Fans immediately began commenting under Holmes' post with enthusiasm, with one echoing the consensus opinion when they wrote, "Please get married in real life and heal our millenial hearts." Another added, "Could you be anymore gorgeous together?" While the photo alone was enough to get viewers' hearts racing, Holmes' interaction with the fans left them wondering if she wanted the same thing.

Instagram's "liked by author" feature revealed that the "Batman Begins" star had hearted comments such as "wish this was a hard launch" and "they should be a couple," leaving fans in a frenzy. Some users on X seemed to be in on the bit, with one writing, "She's so baiting us and it's working." Just like Holmes' post, the plot of "Happy Hours" also muddies the line between reality and fiction.