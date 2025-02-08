Katie Holmes Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Tom Cruise
In the late '90s, Katie Holmes was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, especially among teen audiences. Her work in the hit WB series "Dawson's Creek" cemented Holmes' status as a starlet, and it set her on a promising path. While it didn't necessarily impact the roles she got, Holmes' life did change in a major way when she met Tom Cruise. The action star's career was arguably at its peak in the early '00s, and not long after meeting Holmes, the international superstar began a relationship with the young celebrity.
Between red carpet appearances and Cruise infamously jumping on Oprah's couch to proclaim his love for Holmes, the couple were all anyone in Hollywood could talk about. However, shortly after marrying and welcoming a child, Holmes and Cruise's relationship went sour. She filed for divorce in 2012, and the public didn't hear much from Katie Holmes after that. Here's how Katie Holmes' life changed after her divorce from Tom Cruise.
Katie Holmes got custody of her and Tom Cruise's daughter
Life changed very quickly for Katie Holmes after leaving Tom Cruise. Most significantly, Holmes became a single mother. And like most mothers, her main priority in her divorce was getting custody of and maintaining a good relationship with her daughter, Suri Cruise. While rumors about the details of Tom and Holmes' divorce settlement circulated, representatives for Holmes noted to the public that the details would remain private, likely referring to the financial aspects of their agreement. However, they did confirm that Holmes indeed got primary custody of Suri. After the divorce, Holmes and Suri maintained a residence in New York City, and Tom was given visitation rights. "I don't have any fear now, I don't have a lot of rules for myself, and I don't take myself that seriously," Holmes told People a couple of years after her divorce was finalized. "I don't want that moment in my life to define me, to be who I am."
Holmes did go through an adjustment period after becoming a single mom, especially as it concerned living in New York City. In a 2022 interview, Holmes shared some of her experiences. "That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city," the actor told InStyle.
She reportedly returned to her religious roots
Religion is a major part of Tom Cruise's life, so it was likely a major part of his marriage to Katie Holmes as well. Cruise is infamously a member of the controversial Church of Scientology, and while he was dating Holmes, the "Dawson's Creek" alum shared that she would happily practice the religion alongside Cruise. While Holmes has never spoken publicly about her past involvement in Scientology, it was reportedly at the root of her marital issues with Cruise, and her reluctance to raise their daughter in the church was the reason for their split. Furthering the notion that Holmes was unhappy as a Scientologist, when she and Cruise divorced, Holmes reportedly rejoined the Catholic church, which she was raised in, and became a member of the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City. "Everyone is thrilled to have Katie join us. She has not yet attended a service, but when she does she will be welcomed with open arms," a member of the church told the HuffPost at the time.
Holmes has still been a bit shy when it comes to discussing specific religions, but she has shared that faith plays a big part in her life. "I am a believer in positivity and I am a believer in manifesting things. I've always been a dreamer," Holmes told Parade after filming "The Secret: Dare to Dream," which was based on the self-help book "The Secret." "I feel like what I enjoyed about making this film is that it reaffirmed my beliefs in the power of being optimistic, thinking positively, dreaming," Holmes added.
Katie Holmes became a celebrity owner of a hair care business
Actors can earn plenty of money through their creative work, but they stand to earn even more by investing in or starting a business. Once the stunning Katie Holmes became a single mother, she seemed particularly motivated to expand her financial portfolio through business ventures. In 2013, Holmes announced that she was teaming up with the hair care brand Alterna as both a co-owner and celebrity spokesperson. "I'm really proud to be a part of this company — not only because the products are incredible, but because their 'accessible luxury' and 'free of' philosophy really speaks to me," Holmes said of her venture in a press release, as reported by Elle. "I love that Alterna uses natural and organic ingredients and stays away from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens. It's good for my hair and good for the earth, so I feel good using it," she said.
But as Holmes' work on one business came about, her work on another dissolved. In 2014, Holmes announced that the clothing line she had launched in 2009, Holmes & Yang, was shutting down. Holmes had started the line with her friend and stylist, Jeanne Yang, but as she shared with Elle U.K., the actor had too much on her plate. "I remain passionate about the design aesthetic we created, and am so happy with what Jeanne and I accomplished. However I am now concentrating on acting and motherhood, which did not leave the label the time and attention it deserved," Holmes said.
She very privately dated Jamie Foxx
It's rare for a celebrity relationship to go completely under the radar, but that doesn't stop celebrities from trying. In Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's case, they tried to keep their relationship a secret even when all signs pointed to them being together. Shortly after splitting from Tom Cruise, Holmes began dating Foxx. The two were reportedly first seen together at the musician's birthday party in New York City in late 2015, and they continued to be spotted together at various times throughout the following years. Still, Foxx and Holmes declined to make public appearances together, or even discuss their relationship with certain people in their lives, per reports. "Jamie is still not open about his relationship to many of his friends," a source told Us Weekly. "Everyone knows they're together and that he is not seeing other women, but it's still unspoken."
Eventually the two did go public together — sort of. In 2019, Foxx and Holmes attended the Met Gala together. Although they didn't walk the carpet together, they posed for photos inside and sat next to each other at the dinner. Unfortunately, Foxx and Holmes' semi-public relationship was short-lived. Just a few months later, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split. According to reports, the breakup wasn't amicable. "It has been many years of him stepping out with other women," a source told Us Weekly of the former couple. "He's disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."
Katie Holmes got into directing
Much of Katie Holmes' career has been focused on acting. Her involvement in the hit teen drama "Dawson's Creek" and in films like "Disturbing Behavior" and "Batman Begins" had defined Holmes' work as a creative, and it wasn't until the mid-2010s that the actor was widely recognized for her contributions in other aspects of the industry. While Holmes had been producing for a few years, in 2016 she made her cinematic directorial debut with the film "All We Had." Holmes had previously directed a couple of short-form pieces, and the work inspired her to take on a feature film. "[Producer] Christine Vachon, I had a meeting with her, and she mentioned the short, this AOL short, and asked if I wanted to do one. Once I had an idea of what to do and how to do it and actually did it, I was like, 'Oh, I can do that. That wasn't so bad,'" Holmes told Business Insider. "And then the next step was the '30 for 30,' and again that boosted my confidence enough to decide I'm going to do a feature narrative."
Since "All We Had," Holmes has returned to the director's chair multiple times, including for the 2022 film "Alone Together." In promoting the film, Holmes detailed why she finds joy as a director. "I really enjoy directing because I love working with actors. I love discovering different ways that a story can be told and different ways that a character can be built. That is so exciting to me," Holmes said in an interview with Collider.
She started her own production company
Before Katie Holmes started directing, she stepped into the world of producing. The first project Holmes received a producing credit for was 2010's "The Romantics," and it was followed by 2014's "Miss Meadows." Since then, the actor has received multiple other production credits, including for the three feature films she has directed. Holmes has also created other opportunities for herself. For example, in 2021, Holmes started her own production company, Lafayette Pictures. "I am very excited to embark on this journey, working to bring authentic characters and stories to the screen," Holmes said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. Holmes' partners were excited about the venture, too. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Katie to form Lafayette Pictures... Our ideas and goals for the films and shows we want to create are perfectly aligned," Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman said.
Holmes seemed to be excited for all that was to come through her production company. "I'm trying to make artistic movies that are relevant to today's world and that speak to something deep within all of us," Holmes said, as reported by Variety. The aforementioned film "Alone Together," as well as 2023's "Rare Objects," both of which were directed by Holmes, were produced by Lafayette Pictures, signaling a strong start for the company. Unfortunately, however, Lafayette Pictures doesn't seem to be as busy as Holmes might like — those two films are the only projects in the production company's filmography at the time of writing, and nothing new appears to be on the horizon.
She had a couple more short-term relationships
Since her divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes has found multiple other men to keep her company. After her split from Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes expanded her dating history by getting with actor Emilio Vitolo Jr. The two were together for several months, with Vitolo bringing far more attention to their relationship than Foxx ever did. However, less than a year after their relationship started, Vitolo and Holmes called it quits in 2021. "It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C. Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again," a source told People of the short-lived romance.
In 2022, Holmes entered a new relationship with Bobby Wooden III. The duo took their relationship public just a month after dating rumors surfaced, and all signs pointed to them having an affectionate relationship. Unfortunately, in December of that year, Wooden and Holmes broke up. "She's no longer [talking] about him to his friends. They just didn't work out together for the long run," a source told Us Weekly.
Katie Holmes wrote multiple screenplays
Throughout the 2010s and 2020s, Katie Holmes expanded her scope far beyond just acting. In addition to producing and directing, Holmes has written multiple screenplays. In 2021, her first-ever short film, "Almost A Year," debuted, and in the two following years, she released her full-length scripts, "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects," respectively, both of which she also directed, starred in, and produced. "It was actually pretty fun, the entire process, to be honest. I was inspired by movies that I was watching again, like 'Manhattan,' 'Annie Hall,' 'When Harry Met Sally,' and 'Husbands and Wives' ... It turned into what it is now, but it started as this idea of really wanting to put some joy into the world," Holmes told Collider of writing "Alone Together."
Dipping her toe into several major facets of filmmaking has given Holmes some perspective on which area she likes best. "I like all of them, but I'm most comfortable being an actor because I've been doing it for so long. But I get a lot of satisfaction directing because I can see things that people are trying to do and like directors I've enjoyed working with," Holmes told Script. The actor, writer, producer, and director doesn't seem to want to get pigeonholed, though. As she shared in the interview, Holmes continues to seek out new material, and there are plenty of other industry stalwarts she'd like to work with, either again or for the first time.
She made her return to the theater
Katie Holmes really has done it all. While she was still married to (and shortly after she divorced) Tom Cruise, Holmes appeared on the Broadway stage in a couple of different productions — 2008's "All My Sons" and 2012's "Dead Accounts." Apparently, Holmes missed the theater, because in 2023, she took to the stage for the off-Broadway production of "The Wanderers." Then, in 2024, she returned as Mrs. Webb in the Broadway revival of "Our Town." As an original member of the principal cast of the revival, Holmes starred alongside notable actors Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, and Billy Eugene Jones, among others. "It's interesting, because there are definitely days where you're like, I just don't think I have anything in me tonight; I don't know. I'm tired, I'm spent. But then you get there, and something clicks," Holmes told Haute Living of what she enjoys about working on stage.
2023 was a busy year for Holmes as she was also working on her film, "Rare Objects." Going back and forth from the stage to film showed Holmes what level of balance was possible, and it gave her an idea of how she'd like her career to continue. "I would like to continue directing movies, but I also want to continue stage work, because it changes you, in a way. It also helps me with my confidence, and it's really a delight to perform with great actors every night," Holmes said. "On film sets, you're kind of always rushing against your time. I also love directing. So ideally, I'd like to go on and off; do a film, do a play. That would feel really nice."
Katie Holmes became an empty nester
While Katie Holmes has stayed busy in her career since her divorce from Tom Cruise, she's also been a single mom to her and Tom's daughter, Suri Cruise. But in 2024, Holmes entered a new stage of life as Suri turned 18. And just months after becoming a legal adult, like most 18-year-olds, Suri went to college, leaving Holmes to become an empty nester. While Holmes did joke that she was going to be asking her book club to meet more frequently amid Suri's absence, the actor was also excited for her daughter. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," Holmes told Town & Country.
As for Suri, the famous daughter chose Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for college. According to reports, Suri wanted to experience college the same way anyone else would. "Suri wants the full college experience so she is giving the dorm rooms a try and she will have a roommate," a source told the Daily Mail. "She is excited for a new chapter in her life."