Katie Holmes Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Tom Cruise

It's rare for a celebrity relationship to go completely under the radar, but that doesn't stop celebrities from trying. In Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's case, they tried to keep their relationship a secret even when all signs pointed to them being together. Shortly after splitting from Tom Cruise, Holmes began dating Foxx. The two were reportedly first seen together at the musician's birthday party in New York City in late 2015, and they continued to be spotted together at various times throughout the following years. Still, Foxx and Holmes declined to make public appearances together, or even discuss their relationship with certain people in their lives, per reports. "Jamie is still not open about his relationship to many of his friends," a source told Us Weekly. "Everyone knows they're together and that he is not seeing other women, but it's still unspoken."

Eventually the two did go public together — sort of. In 2019, Foxx and Holmes attended the Met Gala together. Although they didn't walk the carpet together, they posed for photos inside and sat next to each other at the dinner. Unfortunately, Foxx and Holmes' semi-public relationship was short-lived. Just a few months later, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split. According to reports, the breakup wasn't amicable. "It has been many years of him stepping out with other women," a source told Us Weekly of the former couple. "He's disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."