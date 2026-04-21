Kate Middleton's Swift Move Salvaged This Sweet Moment While Honoring Queen Elizabeth II
The royal family has offered touching tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her birthday each year. This year, on April 21, 2026, the queen would have been 100, so there have been a number of big events, including a reception at Buckingham Palace. Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed herself to be the queen of class at the event when a guest almost (and seemingly accidentally) got a bit handsy. However, Kate Middleton handled the situation perfectly.
Kate was meeting and sharing a sweet moment with widower Tony Gledhill, 88. In a video of the two captured on video and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Rebecca English, royal editor for the Daily Mail, you can see Kate gently redirecting his hands from her waist after they hugged.
The Princess of Wales hugging George Cross hero Tony Gledhill, 88, today.
He looked emotional as he shared a moment with Catherine,
explaining afterwards that his wife had recently died – and she had told him he must attend the palace event before she died. pic.twitter.com/m4cQmJ87iR
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 21, 2026
Some people fans of the royals were definitely worried about where his hands were going and that he was about to be very disrespectful. However, as more netizens pointed out, Kate is actually taller than the man, and it was most likely completely inadvertent.
Fans loved how gracious Kate Middleton was
On the whole, people seemed to see the situation with the widower as further proof that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is ready to be queen. Social media users loved how she handled the whole thing, with one fan writing on X, "So classy and smooth. Did you notice how she maneuvered the veterans hands from her waist after they hugged (I know the vet didn't mean anything). She is so poised and approachable." Another added, "Catherine is so genuine and thoughtful. This is royalty."
Some even thought that Kate was channeling Princess Diana in a way. "Lovely to see the new generation showing genuine affection and beaming smiles. Diana cracked the mold and these 2 have continued," wrote one fan on X.
What makes the moment even more touching is that Tony Gledhill told Kate that before his wife died, she had told him not to miss this event. When Gledhill was asked about his interaction with Kate, he said, "She was fantastic," per the Mirror. We're glad that he was able to make it and that there was no royal protocol line accidentally crossed during his time with the princess.