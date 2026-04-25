Before & After Pics Of Bryce Dallas Howard's Weight Loss Had Ozempic Chatter Swirling
As the daughter of Ron Howard and goddaughter of Henry Winkler, Bryce Dallas Howard is Hollywood royalty. And, with credits in a range of movies from "The Help" to the "Jurassic World" franchise, she's established herself as an acting powerhouse in her own right too. Bryce has been in the public eye for so long that any changes to her physical appearance are easy to track, with the nepo baby's weight understandably fluctuating over the years. It's led netizens to suggest that she's one of the Hollywood celebrities who are rumored to be using Ozempic. And when you look at photos of her, even from just a few years apart, it's easy to see why there might be some speculation.
There are noticeable differences between Bryce's look while posing on the red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes compared to her promotion of the film "Deep Cover," at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2025. And her face does look like it's slimmed down, though not like the extreme cases of "Ozempic face" that we've seen with some celebrities. Even so, social media users certainly seemed to think that Bryce may have utilized GLP-1 drugs to lose weight. In fact, one commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, even lamented, "I'll never forgive Ozempic for taking Bryce Dallas Howard from us." Another user argued simply, "Bryce dallas howard u didnt need that ozempic boo."
Bryce Dallas Howard is done with dieting
Bryce Dallas Howard has been open in the past about her weight. The "Jurassic World" star gained 80 pounds while pregnant with her first baby in 2007, reaching 210 pounds. As she told WebMD, in 2011, "It took me so long to lose the baby weight, I got adjusted [to being heavier], and I said: 'I refuse to associate who I am with the shape of my body.' [...] And when I finally lost it all I felt like I had really achieved something." Then, during a January 2017 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Howard detailed how she made the personal decision to gain weight for a 2016 episode of "Black Mirror."
The actor has also openly discussed the pressure that she faced to change how she looked for a big role. In 2022, Howard revealed in an interview with Metro that, prior to starting work on "Jurassic World Dominion," the third film in the blockbuster franchise, she was asked to lose weight. Fortunately, director Colin Trevorrow had her back: "[Colin] was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film' and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."
Notably, the nepo baby has since put a stop to changing her body for work. As Howard confirmed to People, in 2024, she isn't interested in gaining or losing weight for a role anymore. "Who I am is someone who fluctuates," the actor reasoned, adding, "I took some time and it took some work and it took some counsel to really realize that dieting is the enemy, for me at least."