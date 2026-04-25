Before & After Pics Of Bryce Dallas Howard's Weight Loss Had Ozempic Chatter Swirling

Bryce Dallas Howard has been open in the past about her weight. The "Jurassic World" star gained 80 pounds while pregnant with her first baby in 2007, reaching 210 pounds. As she told WebMD, in 2011, "It took me so long to lose the baby weight, I got adjusted [to being heavier], and I said: 'I refuse to associate who I am with the shape of my body.' [...] And when I finally lost it all I felt like I had really achieved something." Then, during a January 2017 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Howard detailed how she made the personal decision to gain weight for a 2016 episode of "Black Mirror."

The actor has also openly discussed the pressure that she faced to change how she looked for a big role. In 2022, Howard revealed in an interview with Metro that, prior to starting work on "Jurassic World Dominion," the third film in the blockbuster franchise, she was asked to lose weight. Fortunately, director Colin Trevorrow had her back: "[Colin] was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film' and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."

Notably, the nepo baby has since put a stop to changing her body for work. As Howard confirmed to People, in 2024, she isn't interested in gaining or losing weight for a role anymore. "Who I am is someone who fluctuates," the actor reasoned, adding, "I took some time and it took some work and it took some counsel to really realize that dieting is the enemy, for me at least."