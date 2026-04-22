Health Issues Marie Osmond's Brother Alan Dealt With Before His Tragic Death

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Alan Osmond, famous as a singer in his eponymous family band, has died at 76. In an April 21 press release (via Today), surviving members of the musical family, including Donny and Marie Osmond, said that their brother Alan "will be remembered as the leader of The Osmond family who helped shape the career of the performing family into a world-wide household name."

While Alan's exact cause of death has yet to be announced at the time of writing, the musician had lived with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for nearly 40 years. A neurological autoimmune disorder for which there is no cure, MS can severely affect a person's ability to control their movement and speech.

Alan was open about his health struggles throughout his life. His MS diagnosis came in 1987, leading him to mostly retire from touring and performing with his family. In 2024, Alan released his memoir, "Alan Osmond: One Way Ticket," which delved into both the triumphant and tragic details of the Osmond family, including his disease. Osmond was optimistic though, and he had a motto: "I may have MS but MS does not have me!" This clearly carried him through the ups and downs of his disease.