Sandra Bullock Tainted Her Reputation With This Hot Take

Sandra Bullock may want to get in a bus and speed away after her latest comments lit the internet aflame. In April 2026, the "Practical Magic 2" star spoke at the CNBC Changemakers Summit to promote her movie when the subject came up of fans making trailers for the film with AI. To the chagrin of many of her fellow filmmakers, Bullock's feelings about AI were not what they wanted to hear, with the star saying, "We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way" (via Variety).

The use of AI has become a hot topic in Hollywood, especially for the less-discussed positions in the industry. A major issue during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike was the concern that studios would replace background actors with AI models. While Bullock may see a place for AI in the arts, many of her peers are against it, with names like Scarlett Johansson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Cate Blanchett signing on to The Human Artistry Campaign's "Stealing Isn't Innovation" initiative.

While most working actors are unlikely to directly address Bullock, "Scandal" star Joshua Malina was happy to comment about it on X, posting, "Spoken like someone who is truly unconcerned about losing her job." Joining the actor were other netizens. One person responded, "We really let the Sandra Bullock 'nice girl' branding blind us for years," while another commented, "What a spineless, heartless, and anti-art sentiment." Another X user questioned Bullock's judgement, saying "Sandy, babe, you married a whole a** nazi. I'm not sure we should lean on you for discernment on what might be evil."