The Eyebrow-Raising Detail About Jenna Bush Hager's First Time Meeting Her Husband

Romance is messy. Add in that you're the daughter of a former U.S. president and the man you're after is one of his staff members, and you could have a recipe for national headlines, or worse, an international incident. Luckily for Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager, their romance was only made awkward by his pre-existing girlfriend. But she did not let that stop her from going after Henry, whom she eventually married in 2008. Somewhat strangely, Jenna did not offer up any additional details about said ex-girlfriend, suggesting that maybe their relationship was not completely over before Jenna and Henry began dating.

Jenna opened up about her relationship with Henry on a January 2026 episode of "Today with Jenna and Friends" when discussing the topic of manifesting relationships. "When I saw my husband, I said 'Of course the cute one has a girlfriend.' And I in my head I said, 'I'll take care of that'" (via E! News). When a guest asked for more context, Jenna did not provide it but quipped, "That sounded ominous."

That made Henry's confession during a March 2025 lie detector test on Jenna's show even stranger. At the time, he stumbled to explain items that he still has from an ex-girlfriend, not seeming to remember what they were exactly, but guessing notes or photographs. But a few months prior in an October 2024 episode of "Today," Jenna had claimed to have gotten rid of those kinds of mementos from Henry's ex. She said, "I think Henry used to have old love letters but I think I got rid of those. I don't remember exactly but I was like, 'Where's your box?' He said, 'You took care of my box years ago'" (per Decider).