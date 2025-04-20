Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Made A Second-Date Blunder He'll Never Live Down

Having been married since 2008, Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager have likely experienced most, if not all, of the ups and downs of being a couple in the public eye. They've shown some red flags in their relationship over the years, such as Jenna once making an eyebrow-raising affair joke that even she admitted "went too far" and admitting she wished she had more dating experience before she settled down with Henry. There was also her revelation that she and Henry have to schedule intimate time nowadays, which she blamed on the difficulties of raising three young children. All these things have led to rumors that the couple was headed for divorce, but the former first daughter insisted on "Today" in February 2025 that her marriage with Henry was as strong as ever.

The couple indeed showed no sign of trouble in paradise when Henry appeared as a guest co-host on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in March 2025 and reminisced with his wife about the early days of their relationship, including how they used to cause major trouble for the Secret Service. While Jenna previously gave the Cliffs Notes version of what she called her "worst first date," Henry spilled all the details about what exactly led to his embarrassing blunder involving her Secret Service detail. According to Henry, it actually happened on their second date, during which he picked her up from the White House in "an old Bronco" with a broken gas meter for dinner at his home. Despite having no clue whether his car was running on gas or hopes and prayers, they made their way to his house while being followed by Secret Service in two separate vehicles. Unfortunately, Henry made a major mistake by not getting some gas before the date.