The Messy Truth About Prince William's Relationship With Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla has been a divisive figure for decades, and Prince William knows it. Ever since Camilla embarked on an extra-marital affair with William's father, King Charles III, in the 1980s, she has elicited a wide range of feelings from people of all walks of life. William's late mother, Princess Diana, famously referred to Camilla as a rottweiler who was never to be trusted. The prince's younger brother, Prince Harry, meanwhile, reflected on Camilla's wicked stepmother reputation in his biography, "Spare." Even non-royals have hurled a wide variety of colorful insults at Camilla over the years. As Camilla later told British Vogue in 2022, "I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized."
But, while some senior royals like Diana and Harry were open about their feelings toward Camilla, William opted to be more discreet. The Prince of Wales has largely refrained from speaking out against his stepmother. Instead, he has dealt with the issue of Charles and Camilla's relationship in private. Even so, William has made his real feelings about Camilla evident — no thanks to the way that he has treated her both in public and behind closed doors.
Prince William suspected that Queen Camilla and King Charles were having an affair from early on
Prince William and Queen Camilla's relationship got off to a rocky start, no thanks to the latter's role in King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage. From the moment that Diana and Charles made their match, Camilla seemed to be lingering in the background. The young William may have picked up on this dynamic because none of the parties involved did a particularly good job of hiding it. As the late Princess of Wales once put it in the controversial Panorama interview, per PBS, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressure of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult."
For William, it was likely stressful to see his father develop such a close relationship with a woman who was not his mom. Writing in his shocking tell-all, "Spare," William's younger brother, Prince Harry, claimed that the situation was incredibly toxic. "We sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects. Willy long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him," Harry wrote. The redheaded prince went on to allege that the tragic truth about King Charles III and Camilla's relationship left William reeling: "When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner." Ultimately, this situation made things between William and Camilla awkward from day one.
After Diana died, William and Camilla tried to put their differences aside
Prince William and Queen Camilla's relationship took a new turn following Princess Diana's death in 1997. Camilla accepted the position of King Charles III's official girlfriend, and it became increasingly difficult for William to avoid her altogether. Finally, one day, when William was visiting with his father, things reached a boiling point. As royal expert Richard Eden explained in the "Palace Confidential" podcast, "Charles thought it right that they get it over with. He took [Camilla] to the flat William had at Clarence House and left them to talk for a half an hour." While the meeting was slightly awkward, both parties did their best to get along, and the ice between Camilla and William was finally broken.
Shortly after this initial meeting, Camilla and William lunched together. On another occasion, they had tea. According to Eden in the aforementioned podcast, these get-togethers were not necessarily chummy. However, they were friendly enough to help Camilla and William forge a path forward. "Reports suggest that their meeting definitely didn't heal all the wounds but made William realize that perhaps Camilla was far from the wicked stepmother figure — as she had sometimes been portrayed," Eden explained. As for Camilla, she had no intention of replacing Diana's role in William's life or becoming any sort of stepmother at all. She simply wanted to enjoy a casual social relationship with William, a desire that put the prince at ease.
Some reports indicate that William didn't want Charles to marry Camilla
Just because Prince William and Queen Camilla were able to enjoy civil meals together does not mean that the pair became best friends. According to some sources, William really struggled with the idea of Camilla one day marrying his father, King Charles III. His younger brother, Prince Harry, even claimed that William asked Charles not to propose to Camilla at all. Writing in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," Harry recalled, "Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. 'You don't need to remarry,' we pleaded. 'A wedding would cause controversy.'"
Although King Charles III seemed to heed those initial pleas, he could not help his desire to have Camilla by his side. Charles asked Camilla to marry him, and she said, "Yes." Fascinatingly, Harry alleged that William accepted the engagement without much protest. "Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead," Harry wrote in his memoir. "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved."
On April 9, 2005, Charles and Camilla finally wed. Although Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the nuptials, both Harry and William were present. Harry debunked reports claiming that William hung "Just Married" signs on the newlyweds' cars. However, he noted that William was happy for them.
Queen Camilla tried to maintain a respectful distance from Prince William
Prince William and Queen Camilla remained friendly after the latter married King Charles III. If their relationship was civil, however, this was only because Camilla never tried to overstep her bounds with William. As royal biographer Christoper Andersen told Fox News Digital, "Camilla has been shrewd enough not to ever try to instruct William in any way." Luckily, the queen-to-be was never particularly interested in telling others what to do.
What you didn't know about Camilla Parker-Bowles' children is that they were raised without much of a firm hand. As Andersen put it in the same conversation with Fox News Digital, "The fact is, despite her earthly reputation, Camilla is not a mom type. She was never a hands-on mother with her own children and certainly would not have interfered in Charles' relationship with his children." This laissez-faire attitude allowed William to maintain low-pressure interactions with Camilla.
Just because Camilla has refrained from parenting William, however, does not mean that she lacks opinions about his choices. As a keen observer of people, Camilla has secretly noticed some of William's flaws. Rather than confront the prince about these directly, Andersen says that she has always directed her concerns to Charles. "Camilla is certainly no disciplinarian. That said, she is also [understood] to whisper in the king's ear about what she sees as William's and Harry's shortcomings," the royal biographer explained in the previously cited interview.
Camilla has reportedly taken issue with the way William treats Charles
As far as Prince William's shortcomings go, Queen Camilla reportedly has one major issue with her stepson — the way he treats his father, King Charles III. Rumors have long hinted at William's temper. One of the most startling allegations from Prince Harry's book, "Spare," was that William had tried to attack Harry. Other sources have claimed that William has engaged in dramatic shouting episodes with his wife, Princess Catherine. According to royal biographer, Penny Junor, King Charles III has also been on the receiving end of William's alleged wrath — and apparently Camilla has not liked this one bit.
Describing this dynamic in her book, "The Duchess," which was later cited in the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" podcast, Junor wrote, "Camilla had been horrified by the ranting and raving that William could unleash on occasions against her husband." Apparently, William would raise his voice against Charles, while the king did his best to contain himself. For Camilla, these showdowns between the father and son were so terrible to watch that they eventually compelled her to step forward.
As royal expert, Helena Chard, told Fox News Digital, "Queen Camilla, King Charles' rock, always makes sure that Prince William is aware of his possible disrespect towards his father where necessary." Although Camilla may not enjoy getting involved in these disputes, she has been known to stand up for Charles on the occasions when her hand is forced.
Prince William eventually warmed up to Queen Camilla
Although Prince William and Queen Camilla have not always enjoyed a close relationship, the two warmed up to each other over time. William is often said to be as interested in duty as his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. And, he apparently admires Camilla's commitment to the same ideals. As royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, told Fox News Digital, "Prince William initially couldn't stand Camilla. [But] he has come to appreciate her steadfast dedication to duty. They have become closer..." In other words, Camilla and William have been able to forge a relationship based on their common values — a factor that has made their connection quite meaningful.
Interestingly, royal watchers have noticed this increased friendliness show up in photographs of William and Camilla over the years. Royal correspondent Richard Eden noted that the pair seemed to get along well at Elizabeth's 80th birthday party. During the fireworks show that took place at the end of the night, Camilla and William were photographed in what appeared to be a cheerful conversation. Later, in the pictures snapped of the duo during various Trooping the Colour celebrations, William and Camilla seemed to get along just fine. "The atmosphere seems convivial. It's not warm, but it's not cold either. Both know the importance of getting on," Eden opined in "Palace Confidential." The duo may have initially accepted each other out of duty, but they continued to get along because of their shared love of this ideal.
William and Camilla have reportedly disagreed on King Charles' approach to cancer
Prince William and Queen Camilla may have a lot in common when it comes to duty, but the pair view other concerns very differently. Camilla and her husband, King Charles III, hail from a generation that always prioritized duty above both physical and mental health issues. William and his wife, Princess Catherine, meanwhile, come from a younger generation that really makes time for those concerns. These differences between William and Camilla became strikingly clear when their respective spouses were both diagnosed with cancer at the same time. While William encouraged Catherine to take a break from royal duties, Camilla pushed Charles to perform as many duties as possible. Naturally, these conflicting approaches led to disagreements between William and Camilla.
Speaking to the National Examiner, one insider source explained, "William wants his father to slow down and take a proper step back. But every time he suggests it, Camilla gets in Charles' ear and convinces him it would be a disaster to show any weakness right now." Apparently, this difference of opinion became especially evident on the occasion of the Nigerian state visit to Great Britain. Per the previously cited source, "[It] caused a huge argument because William did not feel Charles was well enough to attend. But Camilla insisted they both needed to be there, so they went." Ultimately, the state visit was deemed a massive success — even though William and Camilla's relationship suffered as a result.
Prince William and Queen Camilla allegedly worked together to strip Andrew of his titles
Although Prince William and Queen Camilla do not always see eye to eye on everything, it is understood that they largely agree on how the royal family should deal with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Ever since the disgraced royal — formerly known as Prince Andrew — was tied to the notorious sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, William and Camilla shared concerns about how his actions could impact the monarchy. The unlikely pair has apparently joined forces to bring Andrew down, and reports indicate that their support has been especially important for King Charles III. As one source told the Daily Mail, "It doesn't fit well with the King to have to treat Andrew as harshly as he has to. William and Camilla take a harder line, which has caused a lot of family angst."
Charles is believed to feel grateful to have Camilla and William on his side, as not all royals have been so supportive. As a separate source told the Daily Mail for a second report, "There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the king and between the King and the wider family –– some of whom are convinced the king has treated his brother too harshly." While Charles is reportedly convinced that stripping Andrew of his princely titles was the right choice for the monarchy, it would have certainly been challenging to enact this change without both William and Camilla in his corner.
King Charles has worried about the way Prince William might treat Queen Camilla after his death
Prince William and Queen Camilla's unlikely alliance has not reportedly been strong enough to convince King Charles III that the two will be forever friends. The monarch has apparently worried about the way that William and Camilla's relationship might evolve in the future. He may even believe that William could turn his back on Camilla after his death. Given the rumors that there will be a slimmed-down monarchy when Prince William becomes king, Charles' alleged concerns may not be too off-base. As one insider told RadarOnline, "William is already showing a ruthless streak. It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order."
These reports are believed to stem from the rumors that have surrounded William and Camilla for years. Palace insiders have been known to whisper that the truce between William and Camilla is little more than a farce. "Most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her," the same source told RadarOnline in the aforementioned report. "The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children. William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he's tried to disguise his resentment." Ultimately, though, only time will tell what will happen to the spare royals when King Charles III dies. Until then, royal watchers will be left to wonder just how genuine Camilla and William's friendship really is.
William does not want Queen Camilla to be his kids' grandmother
While the future may not be totally clear, Prince William has been sure to establish firm boundaries with Queen Camilla. This has been particularly true where Prince William's three kids are concerned. Apparently, William does not want Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louise to develop too close a relationship with Camilla. As royal biographer Angela Levin wrote in her book "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children." Levin went on to explain that William's children understand that they only have one living grandmother.
Luckily for William, it seems that Camilla has not taken offense to this decision. According to Levin, the queen has been more than happy to take a step back and allow Princess Catherine's mom, Carole Middleton, to be the sole grandmotherly figure. As Levin put it in the previously cited book, "Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close." Indeed, it seems that William and Camilla are both content with their level of closeness, and neither party appears interested in developing a closer bond.