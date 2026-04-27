The Messy Truth About Prince William's Relationship With Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla has been a divisive figure for decades, and Prince William knows it. Ever since Camilla embarked on an extra-marital affair with William's father, King Charles III, in the 1980s, she has elicited a wide range of feelings from people of all walks of life. William's late mother, Princess Diana, famously referred to Camilla as a rottweiler who was never to be trusted. The prince's younger brother, Prince Harry, meanwhile, reflected on Camilla's wicked stepmother reputation in his biography, "Spare." Even non-royals have hurled a wide variety of colorful insults at Camilla over the years. As Camilla later told British Vogue in 2022, "I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized."

But, while some senior royals like Diana and Harry were open about their feelings toward Camilla, William opted to be more discreet. The Prince of Wales has largely refrained from speaking out against his stepmother. Instead, he has dealt with the issue of Charles and Camilla's relationship in private. Even so, William has made his real feelings about Camilla evident — no thanks to the way that he has treated her both in public and behind closed doors.