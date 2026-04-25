Pics Of Keanu Reeves' Awkward PDA With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves is one of those rare Hollywood superstars who have earned their way into people's hearts through more than their acting bona fides. Those closest to Reeves consider him a deeply kind person. From his penchant for secretly giving away millions of dollars to the reportedly considerate way he treats everyone on his movie sets, the "John Wick" star has proven time and time again just how decent and seemingly down-to-earth he is. Though this has earned him the unofficial title of "the internet's boyfriend," he is actually in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
Many celebs seem to only date other stars, cycling through their famous peers or hopping around from model to model. Reeves, on the other hand, has quietly been involved with the same visual artist for years. The pair originally developed a close friendship after meeting in 2009, eventually collaborating on several artistic projects. Their relationship surprised Reeves' fans, many of whom incorrectly believed that Grant is older than Reeves, but her silver hair is deceiving. In reality, there is a bigger age gap than people realized, but in the opposite direction — Reeves is actually about eight years older than Grant.
That odd age gap isn't the only awkward thing about their relationship. In fact, it pales in comparison to something that is simply inescapable: Reeves' displays of public affection with Grant are sometimes very uncomfortable. They haven't made a ton of public appearances at major events, but when they do, things get really weird really quick every time they share a kiss in front of cameras.
Keanu Reeves locks lips with Alexandra Grant on the red carpet
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant looked elegant and classy when they decided to lock lips while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Reeves' comedy "Good Fortune" in October 2025. However, the "Matrix" star's body language made the intimate moment feel decidedly awkward. As you'll see, he has a strange habit of keeping his eyes wide open when kissing his ladylove; for all we know, it may actually be one of the things Grant loves about Reeves. Here he appears to be half-smiling while doing so, and it made them look like two lifelong platonic pals who are kissing each other on a dare.
Keanu Reeves keeps things awkwardly casual when kissing
Keanu Reeves and his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant began appearing in public as an item around 2016, spending as much time on red carpets as they did at gallery openings. In April 2024, they were on hand for the annual gala at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. When it came time to smooch, the pair looked like they just learned what kissing was. Aside from their lips, no other part of their bodies even touched; it was like they were magnetically repelled as they stood apart. Reeves even kept his hands in his pockets, giving their PDA a bizarre level of nonchalance.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant even make holding hands look odd
You would think that after knowing each other for nearly two decades, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant would know how to look comfortable together at an event. (Perhaps they are comfortable together, just not comfortable at events.) The pair awkwardly held hands at the premiere of Reeves' film "Outcome" in April 2026, but their whole body language was simply strange. The pair looked less like a couple and more like elementary school kids holding hands with a designated buddy on a field trip to avoid getting lost.
Keanu Reeves cannot help but keep his eyes open while smooching
Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly smitten with Alexandra Grant, and perhaps that explains why he keeps his eyes wide open when planting a kiss on her lips. The pair made another memorable appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles in April 2023, where Reeves gazed at his girlfriend as they shared a moment of somewhat strange affection in front of the cameras. Notably, Grant seemed to keep her eyes shut this time, like most people in the midst of a kiss, but Reeves smooches to the beat of his own delightfully goofy drum.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have also shared some weird glancing kisses
At the premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in December 2024, Keanu Reeves was yet again photographed with his eyes open while kissing Alexandra Grant. This time, however, both Reeves and Grant had their eyes wide open, though they weren't even looking at each other. They seemed to be glancing toward something or someone away from them, giving the whole moment a more surreal and uncomfortable vibe than usual.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant leave a lot of space between them when they pose together
Keanu Reeves is famously very respectful of women when he's posing with his fans, and is seen in hundreds of photos making sure to keep his hands from touching someone when it appears he's got his arms around their backs or waists. However, even when he's posing with his actual girlfriend, Reeves seems to leave an unusual amount of space between their bodies, as in this photo from a benefit gala for Los Angeles' Museum of Contemporary Art in May 2019.
This couple's PDA is even awkward off the red carpet
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's open-eye kissing apparently isn't just a product of social anxiety while posing before the flashing cameras on a red carpet. Even when the pair shared a more private moment before hitting the carpet at the Hollywood premiere of "Ballerina" in June 2025, they still kept their eyes open. In this candid shot, Reeves and Grant still smile and stare while pecking each other on the lips, so even their private displays of affection can get weird.