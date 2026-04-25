Pics Of Keanu Reeves' Awkward PDA With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is one of those rare Hollywood superstars who have earned their way into people's hearts through more than their acting bona fides. Those closest to Reeves consider him a deeply kind person. From his penchant for secretly giving away millions of dollars to the reportedly considerate way he treats everyone on his movie sets, the "John Wick" star has proven time and time again just how decent and seemingly down-to-earth he is. Though this has earned him the unofficial title of "the internet's boyfriend," he is actually in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Many celebs seem to only date other stars, cycling through their famous peers or hopping around from model to model. Reeves, on the other hand, has quietly been involved with the same visual artist for years. The pair originally developed a close friendship after meeting in 2009, eventually collaborating on several artistic projects. Their relationship surprised Reeves' fans, many of whom incorrectly believed that Grant is older than Reeves, but her silver hair is deceiving. In reality, there is a bigger age gap than people realized, but in the opposite direction — Reeves is actually about eight years older than Grant.

That odd age gap isn't the only awkward thing about their relationship. In fact, it pales in comparison to something that is simply inescapable: Reeves' displays of public affection with Grant are sometimes very uncomfortable. They haven't made a ton of public appearances at major events, but when they do, things get really weird really quick every time they share a kiss in front of cameras.