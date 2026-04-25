Lisa Rinna's Hair Transformation Over The Years Has Been A Sight To See

Lisa Rinna is most famous for her formerly thin lips, which sometimes look like they're closer to popping than a balloon. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's pout has definitely been her most identifiable feature since she got them injected with silicone in her mid-20s. She's gotten the silicone removed, but said on "Today" that it's been impossible to get her lips back to looking natural, because the substance settles differently over time. But people forget that her career has spanned decades, and Lisa Rinna's stunning transformation through the years has very little to do with her lips. It's more to do with the fact that she's not afraid to bring drama everywhere she goes from head to toe, and because she's been generally consistent, it's easy to overlook her hair.

Photos of Rinna through the years prove that while it may not be as drastic as her lip transformation, her hair has gone on a transformation journey, too. From the long locks that she started her career off with to her signature pixie, and then her more dramatic styles in the 2020s, her hair story is one to take note of.