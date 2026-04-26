There's Seemingly No Love Lost Between Melania Trump And The Second Ladies
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Being America's first lady must be like hosting an endless dinner party for your husband's coworkers. No matter how you feel toward them, you have to make nice and avoid doing anything embarrassing. So it is with Melania Trump. She takes care to be the model of polite graciousness everywhere she goes, but that doesn't mean she's happy about it. This extends even to the president's family; Melania's disconnect with the Trump women was undeniable when she was notably absent from Bettina Anderson's bridal shower. As the future stepmother of the bride, she should have been invited, but she was apparently left off the guest list, perhaps because Donald Trump's second wife Marla Maples was there.
Nor does the FLOTUS seem to have any great affection for the second ladies of the land. Her relationship to Usha Vance appears to be strictly business; in one particularly uncomfortable photo op, Melania and Usha couldn't hide their icy feelings toward each other as they posed in the National Gallery of Art without making any kind of physical contact. For her part, Usha was diplomatic in a December 2025 interview with USA Today as she explained that she and Melania are "different people," but that their relationship is cordial. "I've enjoyed traveling with her a little bit and talking to her about things like raising kids in this kind of crazy life, about our interests and hobbies and that sort of thing," the SLOTUS explained.
Melania hasn't expressed similar sentiments toward Usha — but then, she doesn't seem to have expressed any opinion about her. In one of their few joint appearances as the ladies spoke to military families at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she thanked Usha for her "kind introduction" (via LiveNow from Fox). That said, Melania has yet to discuss the SLOTUS' accomplishments or even her fourth pregnancy.
Karen Pence once gave Melania Trump the cold shoulder
If the relationship between Melania Trump and Usha Vance is chilly, the one between Melania and Karen Pence was downright arctic. Whether Melania had a specific beef against the former second lady or was just following Donald's lead when former V.P. Mike Pence got on his bad side, no one may ever know. But the two women appear to have avoided each other as much as possible during the first Trump administration.
CNN reporter Kate Bennett chronicled an awkward incident between the two women in her 2019 unauthorized biography of the first lady "Free, Melania" (via The New York Times). She recalled being on a military jet with both of them and "watching someone who looked a lot like Karen Pence, moving from the section ahead of ours, typically where aide and advance teams sit, and head toward the back lavatory." Bennett noted that not only did Melania not offer to bring Karen up to her own comfortable front seating area, she also wore her high heels when they landed, creating a notable height distance between them.
The hard feelings have yet to ease up. At the January 2025 funeral for Jimmy Carter, Melania was brutally snubbed by Karen Pence. As the Trumps made their way down the church aisle, Mike Pence graciously stood to shake hands with them, but his wife remained squarely in her seat without so much as a glance their way. Was Karen simply lost in her thoughts, or was she recalling how the president scapegoated her husband for refusing to stop the certification of Joe Biden four years earlier? Either way, the moment showed the first lady and former SLOTUS could still be on the outs.