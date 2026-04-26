There's Seemingly No Love Lost Between Melania Trump And The Second Ladies

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Being America's first lady must be like hosting an endless dinner party for your husband's coworkers. No matter how you feel toward them, you have to make nice and avoid doing anything embarrassing. So it is with Melania Trump. She takes care to be the model of polite graciousness everywhere she goes, but that doesn't mean she's happy about it. This extends even to the president's family; Melania's disconnect with the Trump women was undeniable when she was notably absent from Bettina Anderson's bridal shower. As the future stepmother of the bride, she should have been invited, but she was apparently left off the guest list, perhaps because Donald Trump's second wife Marla Maples was there.

Nor does the FLOTUS seem to have any great affection for the second ladies of the land. Her relationship to Usha Vance appears to be strictly business; in one particularly uncomfortable photo op, Melania and Usha couldn't hide their icy feelings toward each other as they posed in the National Gallery of Art without making any kind of physical contact. For her part, Usha was diplomatic in a December 2025 interview with USA Today as she explained that she and Melania are "different people," but that their relationship is cordial. "I've enjoyed traveling with her a little bit and talking to her about things like raising kids in this kind of crazy life, about our interests and hobbies and that sort of thing," the SLOTUS explained.

Melania hasn't expressed similar sentiments toward Usha — but then, she doesn't seem to have expressed any opinion about her. In one of their few joint appearances as the ladies spoke to military families at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she thanked Usha for her "kind introduction" (via LiveNow from Fox). That said, Melania has yet to discuss the SLOTUS' accomplishments or even her fourth pregnancy.