Savannah Guthrie Made A Bold Decision About Her Safety With Today Show Return
When Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show following the highly-publicized kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, the beloved TV personality refused to be intimidated into changing how she does her job. And if you need proof of that, look no further than the bold decision Savannah reportedly made regarding her safety when she finally came back to Rockefeller Center. In April 2026, an insider explained to celebrity reporter Rob Shuter, for his Substack Naughty But Nice, that NBC had offered the host her own dedicated security detail, but Savannah ultimately turned it down.
"She doesn't want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls. She wants to feel normal at work," the source confirmed. Mind you, the network is absolutely taking extra precautions regardless. It's just that Savannah doesn't want special treatment in the workplace. "There is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now. The building is locked down tighter than usual," the insider shared. Likewise, "Access is stricter than ever" with even veteran staff members stopped at the door if they don't adhere to the new rules.
But one place you won't find security guards is in or around Savannah's office. "She wants to walk in, do her job, and not feel surrounded by fear," the source clarified. They did imply that the broadcaster had a private security team to keep an eye on her when she's away from the "Today" studio, though. But while both she and her employer are understandably on high alert, it's clear that she doesn't want to let paranoia define her following Savannah's high-profile family tragedy. "She's protected. But she's not giving up her normal life," the source noted simply.
Where does the Nancy Guthrie investigation stand?
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home in the early morning hours of February 1, 2026. Nancy remains missing as of this writing, with investigators still working to uncover her whereabouts. Although a new person of interest in the case was supposedly taken into custody, police debunked these reports on April 17. Nevertheless, the search continues. On April 21, it was widely reported that the same San Francisco crime lab that proved instrumental in apprehending the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer could be joining the fray in order to test DNA evidence. "I am pretty confident that they will want to use the lab that they have been extremely successful with, which is Astrea," genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told Fox News Digital.
As for Savannah, she took a leave of absence from her job co-hosting "Today" amid her mother's disappearance. However, the TV personality returned two months later, on April 6. Ahead of Savannah's comeback, she opened up about the tough decision to return to work despite the investigation still being ongoing. "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and — I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back, because it's my family," Savannah acknowledged in her first on-air interview, with former co-host Hoda Kotb (via Instagram). "I think it's part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer." Savannah and her family are also offering a sizeable cash reward for any information leading to Nancy's safe recovery.