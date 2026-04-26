Savannah Guthrie Made A Bold Decision About Her Safety With Today Show Return

When Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show following the highly-publicized kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, the beloved TV personality refused to be intimidated into changing how she does her job. And if you need proof of that, look no further than the bold decision Savannah reportedly made regarding her safety when she finally came back to Rockefeller Center. In April 2026, an insider explained to celebrity reporter Rob Shuter, for his Substack Naughty But Nice, that NBC had offered the host her own dedicated security detail, but Savannah ultimately turned it down.

"She doesn't want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls. She wants to feel normal at work," the source confirmed. Mind you, the network is absolutely taking extra precautions regardless. It's just that Savannah doesn't want special treatment in the workplace. "There is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now. The building is locked down tighter than usual," the insider shared. Likewise, "Access is stricter than ever" with even veteran staff members stopped at the door if they don't adhere to the new rules.

But one place you won't find security guards is in or around Savannah's office. "She wants to walk in, do her job, and not feel surrounded by fear," the source clarified. They did imply that the broadcaster had a private security team to keep an eye on her when she's away from the "Today" studio, though. But while both she and her employer are understandably on high alert, it's clear that she doesn't want to let paranoia define her following Savannah's high-profile family tragedy. "She's protected. But she's not giving up her normal life," the source noted simply.