Tragic Details About Savannah Guthrie's Family

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The following article references grief, pregnancy loss, physical trauma, and a missing person case.

The stunning Savannah Guthrie is considered one of the most recognizable and influential television personalities in the United States. As a main co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show since July 2012, she has become a beloved fixture of morning news. This Emmy Award-winning journalist and former attorney has an impressive track record: Not only did she serve as a White House correspondent for more than two years, but she also nabbed the Matrix Award from the New York Women in Communications organization in 2017 and was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2022. She is adept at tackling both serious and lighthearted topics, from politics to inspiring human-interest stories, celebrities, parenting, and cooking.

Additionally, she has co-authored two children's books with Allison Oppenheim that became instant bestsellers: "Princesses Wear Pants" and "Princesses Save the World." These releases inspired the Netflix series "Princess Power," which she helped executive produce. Nevertheless, beyond these professional, social, and personal triumphs, Guthrie's life has been riddled with tragedies, including the early loss of her father, her failed marriage, a miscarriage, and an accidental injury resulting in long-term impairment.

At the time of publishing, the anchor is still dealing with the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. This mysterious case has garnered significant media coverage and caused the anchor to take a two-month hiatus. Though she has now resumed her duties on "Today," she is still anxiously hoping for her mom's return. Let's revisit all her struggles over the years.