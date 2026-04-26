Alexa Demie's Major Face Transformation Shows She's Breaking Out Of The Euphoria Mold

Making a transition from a breakout role can be very difficult. There are many cases where an actor can become pigeon-holed into a role and feel that fans, the public, and casting directors will always see them as one type of actor. Alexa Demie, after her smash hit role as Maddy Perez on "Euphoria," appears to be very wary of being stuck with one image. After seemingly facing struggles to book roles after Season 2 of the hit HBO series, especially as compared to co-stars such as Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, Demie is reportedly ready to shed her old self and enter a new era.

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According to a source for the Daily Mail after the Season 3 "Euphoria" premiere, "[Demie] loved being out there at the premiere. She's ready to audition more. She was also happy that people said she looked different. She wants to show that she can be different people and change her look if needed for future roles."

On the red carpet in question, Demie departed from her usual winged eyeliner and heavy eye makeup for a soft-glam approach. She also wore a vintage Bob Mackie dress with a striped pattern. While much has been made about her rumored weight loss or plastic surgery, the contrast of the new makeup style with her old "Euphoria" makeup is the most striking indicator that Demie is likely ready to move on. It's as if she is telling both fans and Hollywood powers-that-be that she is not just Maddy Perez and should be considered for more roles, even if that means a few more failed casting calls.