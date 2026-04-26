Alexa Demie's Major Face Transformation Shows She's Breaking Out Of The Euphoria Mold
Making a transition from a breakout role can be very difficult. There are many cases where an actor can become pigeon-holed into a role and feel that fans, the public, and casting directors will always see them as one type of actor. Alexa Demie, after her smash hit role as Maddy Perez on "Euphoria," appears to be very wary of being stuck with one image. After seemingly facing struggles to book roles after Season 2 of the hit HBO series, especially as compared to co-stars such as Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, Demie is reportedly ready to shed her old self and enter a new era.
According to a source for the Daily Mail after the Season 3 "Euphoria" premiere, "[Demie] loved being out there at the premiere. She's ready to audition more. She was also happy that people said she looked different. She wants to show that she can be different people and change her look if needed for future roles."
On the red carpet in question, Demie departed from her usual winged eyeliner and heavy eye makeup for a soft-glam approach. She also wore a vintage Bob Mackie dress with a striped pattern. While much has been made about her rumored weight loss or plastic surgery, the contrast of the new makeup style with her old "Euphoria" makeup is the most striking indicator that Demie is likely ready to move on. It's as if she is telling both fans and Hollywood powers-that-be that she is not just Maddy Perez and should be considered for more roles, even if that means a few more failed casting calls.
Alexa Demie previously opened up about the difficulties of booking roles
Alexa Demie talked about her struggles to book roles in 2020, specifically citing racism and preference as potential reasons for her rejections. " ... I wasn't booking anything ever. Ever," she said in an A24 Podcast episode with Nathan Fielder. "It was really hard, especially because I feel like a lot of the lead roles I would go out for would go to a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl." She elaborated that she came very close to quitting acting all together until booking "Euphoria."
Whether it was due to racism, or the matter of Demie's age, she still managed to persevere. After "Euphoria" Season 2, she went on to book a small role on the TV show "Fantasmas," as well as a cameo on HBO's "The Idol" (the latter of which was co-created by Sam Levinson, the creator of "Euphoria").
Although Demie once described herself as a "private person" when speaking to InStyle, she updated her Instagram for the first time since 2023 after the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere. Not only were fans in the comments thrilled about her social media return, it suggested that was only the beginning.