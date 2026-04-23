Trump's Crowd Size Obsession Reaches 'Desperate' Levels With Throwback From Two Decades Ago

While we all know him as the president today, Donald Trump was a popular reality TV show host just over a decade ago. And, apparently, he's still eager to brag about his previous success. The divisive politician has long been criticized by folks who claim he's bad at math. Even so, Trump really likes numbers. Or, at least, he likes them when they make him look good. The controversial leader is oddly preoccupied by how many people show up to support him. From Trump making wild claims about the turnout at his rallies to repeatedly showing that the president's ego can't handle dwindling crowd sizes, numbers apparently have quite an effect on how he believes he's perceived.

As such, the former "Apprentice" host is harkening back to a time when numbers said something positive about him. There are those who actually would have preferred that Trump stick to hosting TV shows, rather than infiltrating the world of politics. And, now and then, he might even be among them. The latest in a seemingly never-ending string of bizarre Truth Social posts from the president was a throwback to 2004, which included a screenshot with "The New York Times" printed across the top, followed by ratings information about the debut season of "The Apprentice."

How desperate do you have to be to post ratings from a TV show from 22 years ago? pic.twitter.com/UJehC8fL0L — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 23, 2026

The accompanying text cites the series as "the #1 new show." And yet, why Trump chose to brag about this 22 years later when there is a serious surplus of important things he could be commenting on instead is difficult to comprehend.