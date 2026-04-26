Side-By-Side Photos Show Just How Much Dannielynn Birkhead Has Grown Up

Anna Nicole Smith, who modeled for Playboy, H&M, and Guess and starred in an eponymous reality show, died from an accidental drug overdose when she was just 39. In a February 2017 interview with ABC News "20/20," Larry Birkhead revealed how much his ex wanted a daughter before she died. Birkhead told the outlet, "She went from city to city, as far back [as] the '90s, and she would collect outfits from all these road trips ... and hope that one day that she could dress her in all these frilly outfits."

Unfortunately, Smith passed away before she could make those dreams a reality, but Birkhead has done his best to fill the gaps since winning a custody battle against Smith's former partner Howard K. Stern. In a March 2026 interview on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Larry opened up about raising Dannielynn Birkhead. "... I've spent my time kind of going overboard making up for the fact that Dannielynn doesn't have a mom," he said. "I try to do as much as I can every day and put all my energy into everything and hope that ... one day that she can say, you know, that she appreciates what I've done."