Tragic Details About Anna Nicole Smith's Life

The following article contains references to sexual assault, substance misuse, eating disorders, and mental illness.

When it comes to Hollywood tragedies, Anna Nicole Smith's story harks back to the likes of fellow blonde bombshells Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. A misunderstood soul who was routinely villainized by the press, Smith made a lasting impact on the cultural landscape before her untimely death (like Monroe and Mansfield before her, she died before the age of 40).

Her manifold tragic life events were central to her persona, but following the release of the Netflix documentary "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me" in 2023, doubt has been cast over whether she was telling the truth about the hardships she endured. According to colleagues and her mom, Virgie Mae Hogan, whom she had a difficult relationship with, Smith liked to spin tales of heartbreak for attention. Her bodyguard even claimed that she pretended to be intoxicated during her speech at the 2004 VMAs as a means of generating publicity.

But as Time argues, the documentary misses the point entirely in attempting to paint the late star as a manipulative, compulsive liar. Smith was indeed a tragic figure as she was routinely humiliated by the press and subjected to relentless misogyny, much like the vilified young stars who came after her (the oft-mocked but since-vindicated Britney Spears comes to mind). Moreover, the model's supposed fabrications have been corroborated by numerous friends and relatives. No one knew her life story better than the starlet herself.