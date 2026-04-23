Prince Louis' Birthday Photo Hints He's Turning Into William's Mini-Me
Happy birthday, Prince Louis! William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales released a new birthday portrait of their newly minted 8-year-old son on April 23, and he looks so grown up now. From his adorable smile — including front teeth that have grown in since Trooping the Colour in 2025 — to the way he holds himself with his arms casually crossed, he is such a big kid. It's hard to believe Louis is the same boy with the silly personality whose antics have become so beloved by the public. But he is, and now that he's getting older, he could be his dad's twin!
A user on X shared a side-by-side photo of Louis from his 8th birthday and William from when he was a child, and the resemblance is uncanny. "Oh my gosh, Prince Louis looks like his dad Prince William in this picture," the photos were captioned. In the picture of William, his smile, the way he scrunches his eyes when smiling, and his swoopy haircut all look like his son's features.
Oh my gosh, Prince Louis looks like his dad Prince William in this picture ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VoAKv3tEwk
— The British Prince (@freedom_007__) April 23, 2026
One person replied, "Yes! Prince Louis does look like his father! Especially at the same age!" Others disagreed, included a commenter who insisted that he looks "more like his mum." Still, with his mischievous smile and cocky demeanor, we can tell that he's going to continue growing into his dad's lookalike.
Prince Louis acts like his dad too
It's not just Prince Louis' looks that are like those of his dad, Prince William — it's also his cheeky personality. When William was a kid, he apparently held the royal mischief crown instead, as shown in old video footage of William acting up as a child shared by an Instagram user in 2025. In a September 2025 appearance at the National Federation of the Women's Institute, William was asked about his youngest son's antics (per the Daily Mail). "He's a character, but he's a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up," William replied, referring to Louis' older siblings, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10.
Louis is also sporty like his dad. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of Louis on April 23 as well, where he is playing cricket, jumping into the ocean, and running along the beach. In a January 2023 appearance, Princess Catherine revealed one sport that Louis loves. "We're always slightly competitive with each other," she said about her husband and three kids (per the Mirror). "They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby." She added, "They are at an age where they just love running around."