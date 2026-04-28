What We Know About Jude Law's 7 Children And Their Mothers

Actor Jude Law's resume is so long, it's difficult to imagine a time when he wasn't famous. Alas, the A-lister, born David Jude Heyworth Law in London, built his career from the ground up with projects like his breakout film, "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and the "Sherlock Holmes" series. However, the BAFTA winner's greatest role has been as a husband and father of seven. Yes, seven. And his journey into parenthood has been anything but linear since he became a father in his 20s. Fans of the actor likely remember his scandalous affair with the nanny of three of his children, which happened during his high-profile engagement to Sienna Miller.

Despite the scandal, Law has been active in his children's lives through the years and has a beautiful blended family. Whether he's helping his older children with their own entertainment careers or shielding his younger children from showbiz as much as one of his status can, Law is as rich in life as he is in his wallet. Law also has kept his relationships with his children's mothers intact — all four of them! Keep reading to see the details regarding the busy celeb's seven children and their mothers.