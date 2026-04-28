What We Know About Jude Law's 7 Children And Their Mothers
Actor Jude Law's resume is so long, it's difficult to imagine a time when he wasn't famous. Alas, the A-lister, born David Jude Heyworth Law in London, built his career from the ground up with projects like his breakout film, "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and the "Sherlock Holmes" series. However, the BAFTA winner's greatest role has been as a husband and father of seven. Yes, seven. And his journey into parenthood has been anything but linear since he became a father in his 20s. Fans of the actor likely remember his scandalous affair with the nanny of three of his children, which happened during his high-profile engagement to Sienna Miller.
Despite the scandal, Law has been active in his children's lives through the years and has a beautiful blended family. Whether he's helping his older children with their own entertainment careers or shielding his younger children from showbiz as much as one of his status can, Law is as rich in life as he is in his wallet. Law also has kept his relationships with his children's mothers intact — all four of them! Keep reading to see the details regarding the busy celeb's seven children and their mothers.
Jude Law's firstborn, Rafferty Jellicoe Frost Law, has his own creative interests
Jude Law became a father in his early 20s. In 1996, when he was 24, he and his partner at the time, Sadie Frost, welcomed their first child, their son, Rafferty "Raff" Jellicoe Frost Law. Raff was born on October 6, 1996, in London, and despite having a father who was making a name for himself in the acting world, he had a mostly normal childhood. However, after graduating from Bedales, a boarding school in Hampshire, England, Raff decided to step into the family business, though he has established himself as more than just a talented actor. Raff's first creative venture was modeling. He made his runway debut in 2014, walking in the DKNY fashion show.
Raff continued booking modeling jobs while also deciding he wanted to work in other facets of the entertainment industry. In 2018, after finding success as a model, he joined his band, Outer Stella Overdrive, and goes by the stage name Jelly.co. Although he found his lane in other areas of modeling and music, he soon proved he inherited his father's acting chops. In 2021, he made his feature film debut in "Twist" alongside Rita Ora and Michael Caine. Raff also starred in the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries "Masters of the Air." Raff also grew up to look a lot like his father, which has likely been an asset to him during auditions.
Jude Law's second child, Iris, has beauty and brains
After several years of dating and the birth of their son, Jude Law and Sadie Frost married in 1997. Three years later, in 2000, the couple's second child, Iris Tallulah Elizabeth Law, was born. Unlike her older brother, Iris has only known a life where her father was an A-lister. She's also Kate Moss' goddaughter, proving she was destined to rock the runway. However, rather than relying on her famous family's success, Iris focused on her multiple passions, including excelling in education. She thrived in high school, studying philosophy, English literature, and art for her A-levels, which is an advanced, subject-based qualification for students completing secondary school in the U.K. After finishing secondary school, she furthered her education by pursuing a degree in experimental textile design at Central Saint Martins.
While Iris thrived as a student, she eventually started modeling. She got her start in modeling when she signed with IMG Models in 2019. Since then, she has walked runways for Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and Missoni and became Dior Beauty's U.K. ambassador. As Iris' modeling career continued to soar, she also dabbled in acting with roles in the film "I've Been Trying to Tell You" in 2021 and Hulu's miniseries "Pistol" in 2022. Iris shared with The Standard in 2021 that her dad fully supports her acting goals and has offered her advice and even help on her audition tapes. How many aspiring actors can say that?!
Jude Law's third child rarely shares his life on social media
In 2002, on September 10, Jude Law and Sadie Frost welcomed their youngest and final child together, Rudy Indiana Otis Law. Unfortunately, Rudy knew his parents as a married couple the least of all his siblings. Frost and Law divorced in 2005, when he was just 3 years old. However, because the exes are willing to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship for their children, Rudy and his siblings are close to their dad. Law and Frost's youngest also caught the seemingly hereditary acting bug, and he's starred in a few short films, including "Dotty" in 2013 and "Into the Pass" in 2023.
While Rudy seems interested in professional acting, it also seems he could live without the fame that might come with it. He often appears on the red carpet with his dad and siblings, but those who want to see more of his life would be hard-pressed to do so if they're not within his inner circle. Rudy's Instagram is currently set to private and, before then, was only filled with a few photos of him with his friends. In 2018, he shared a rare glimpse into his relationship with his siblings, Raff and Iris, by posting a group photo of them on vacation with the caption, "Family first."
Jude Law's fourth child has a bit more money than her siblings
After having three children with his ex-wife, Law became a father of four just four years after his and Frost's divorce. On September 22, 2009, his daughter Sophia Law was born. Sophia was born during Law's brief fling with Samantha Burke, which ended before her birth. Both Burke and Law announced they were expecting their child in separate statements obtained by People. "Jude Law can confirm that, following a relationship last year, he has been advised that he is to be the father of a child due in the fall of this year," Law's rep confirmed to the outlet at the time.
Since she was born, Sophia has lived a private life with her mom. However, they made headlines in 2014 when it was reported that she received more child support from Law than her siblings. According to TMZ, a court agreement showed that the actor was ordered to pay more than half a million dollars a year in child support for the four children he had at the time. Law reportedly gave Burke the largest share of the payments for Sophia. The legal documents shared that he paid his ex-wife, Frost, more than $13K in monthly support, about $4,500 per child. The docs also showed that Law paid Burke double that amount for their one child, with Sophia getting $9,000 a month that reportedly increased every few years until her 18th birthday. Ouch!
Jude Law's fifth child, Ada Law, feuded with Chappell Roan
Jude Law's fifth child, Ada Law, was born on March 15, 2015. Her birth came during his relationship with Catherine "Cat" Harding. Harding, who has also publicly gone under the name Cat Cavelli, dated Law for about seven months after meeting him in London, as she explained in a 2015 interview with the Irish Mirror. During the interview, Harding shared that they connected while attending the same bar in London's SoHo neighborhood. Although Law isn't often seen publicly with his daughter, she and her mom seem to have a loving relationship. Harding's Instagram often shows them wearing matching outfits and attending events together. One particular event drew extra attention to their seemingly private life when Harding and Ada were involved in a dispute with singerChappell Roan.
In March 2026, the mother and daughter spent time in Brazil with Harding's husband, pro soccer player Jorginho, for Lollapalooza. According to E! News, Ada, who was a fan of Roan's, walked to the singer's table and smiled at her once she recognized her. According to Jorginho's Instagram Stories about the situation, the "Pink Pony Club" artist's security arrived at the family's table and accused Ada, 11, of "harassment." The exchange reportedly left Ada in tears. After receiving backlash online, Roan responded with an Instagram Story, saying the security guard wasn't on her personal team and that she didn't agree with how he handled Law's daughter. The security guard, Pascal Duvier, also took responsibility, stating he made a "judgment call" that he now regrets.
Jude Law's sixth child was born during the COVID-19 quarantine
After years of reported failed relationships, including his 2003 engagement to actress Sienna Miller and their 2004 split, Jude Law found love (and marriage) again. In 2015, he met psychologist and behavioral expert Phillipa Coan through mutual friends. They tied the knot four years later in a surprise wedding ceremony in London. Law presumably learned from his previous relationships that, in many cases, keeping your relationship as low-key as possible works best for his highly publicized life. The "Holiday" star prioritized his privacy so much that he didn't make the birth of his sixth child public until he and his wife were ready.
Law casually announced he was a father of six in June 2020. The reveal happened during his virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," he shared that he and his wife quietly welcomed their first child together. "What have you been doing with your time at home?" Fallon asked him, to which Law responded, "Oh, and on top of that, I had a baby. So there you go. ... It's really wonderful. ... [W]e feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family ... we could just nest and enjoy each other's company, and every day as it came. It was an unusual but kind of enforced love-in." As of this writing, neither he nor his wife has shared additional information about their child, including their sex or name.
Jude Law and his second wife also kept his seventh child's birth private
Three years after he announced the birth of his and his second wife's child, Jude Law welcomed his seventh and youngest child. However, unlike with his other children, he opted not to make a formal announcement that he was now a father of seven. Instead, according to The Sun, he let the media confirm the news for him. In February 2023, paparazzi spotted him and Phillipa Coan walking through an airport with two strollers between them. The couple seemingly wanted to get away from the paps as soon as possible, as they avoided eye contact while walking.
The photographers captured Coan pushing a stroller with a newborn inside, while Law pushed their toddler. The children's faces were blurred in the photos, so it's unclear what their genders are. As with their first child, Law and Coan have opted not to disclose their children's names either and keep them out of the spotlight as much as possible.
Jude Law and his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, are best friends
Love is rarely an easy game for anyone, even if you're a hunky movie star who has made fans swoon for over three decades. Jude Law has been publicly unlucky in love, but thankfully, most of his relationships with his exes have fared well, especially his co-parenting bond with his first wife, Sadie Frost. However, their road to a positive place didn't come easily. Law said in an interview with The Daily Mail (via The Standard) that his divorce from Frost was worse than a death in the family or a move, both of which he had also experienced.
His ex also opened up about facing multiple hardships during that time, including the death of her father, her and Law's son Rudy's birth, and raising their children Raff and Iris, though she said juggling it all "has made [her] stronger." Though they experienced an adjustment period as divorcees and Frost never remarried, in an interview with This Is London, she described their dynamic as one of "best friends." "We have our little community at home, how we like to live," she told the outlet, adding, "It's so nice. And their father is around a lot of the time as well, being very supportive."
Jude Law met his second baby mama while filming Sherlock Holmes
Jude Law's first divorce eventually led him to the mother of his fourth child, Samantha Burke, an aspiring actress and model. They reportedly connected after he and Miller ended their engagement in 2004. The then-newly single actor bounced back when he met Burke in New York City while filming "Sherlock Holmes." Soon after their connection, Burke became pregnant with Sophia. And while they weren't together when their daughter was born, she had nothing but kind words to say about her ex once their child was born.
In July 2009, Burke's rep confirmed their daughter's name to People and praised her and Law's willingness to be the best parents possible to their baby girl. "Samantha, her mom, and her family can affirm that Jude has been responsive and supportive throughout the relationship and pregnancy, and know that he will remain so as a father once Baby Sophia is born," the statement read. "Jude and Samantha remain committed to the health and well-being of this child, and appreciate your honoring her privacy during this special time," the statement read. Burke has also declined to discuss Law or their relationship publicly.
Jude Law and Catherine Harding split before their child was born
Jude Law's third baby mama, Catherine Harding, was another one of his brief romances. After their London meetup, they were together long enough for her to become pregnant with Ada. However, by the time Harding's pregnancy was confirmed by People (via ABC News) in October 2014, their romantic relationship was already over. "I can confirm that Jude Law and Catherine Harding are expecting a child together in the spring. Whilst they are no longer in a relationship, they are both wholeheartedly committed to raising their child," Law's rep told the outlet. "They consider this a private matter, and other than this confirmation, no statement will be made. I ask that you respect the privacy of all parties involved and their families."
Law and Harding have chosen to keep their co-parenting relationship to themselves. However, the former singer found love with soccer star Jorginho, and they've been married since 2025. Harding typically keeps her current life under the radar, though she publicly addressed her daughter Ada Law's unfortunate run-in with the security guard who accused her of harassing Chappell Roan. Following the ordeal, the mother of one said she "had no idea" the exchange would become as public as it did.
Jude Law enjoys a healthy relationship with his current wife, Phillipa Coan
Although Jude Law's life is likely anything but quiet as a father of seven, he said he's found peace in the romance and home department. After meeting his second wife, Phillipa Coan, in 2015, he seemingly decided his newfound love wasn't something he wanted to share with the world, which she didn't seem to mind. Before dating Law, she was already an established and respected voice in the psychological space and founded her own business, Stride, a business consultancy that uses expertise in both psychology and sustainability to advise how to "save organizations energy, carbon, and money through employee engagement and behavior change," per its website.
Five years after they privately married in a London Town Hall, Law shared that he and his wife prefer a private way of being. In an interview with GQ, he said Coan pushes him to create and work on "bolder" projects and to enjoy the bliss of a "healthy" love. "We enjoy a very healthy relationship where we talk a lot about how we feel, our relationships with friends, relationships with our families, and she has a wonderful perspective on all of that," Law explained. "I think one should, in middle age, start to reflect."