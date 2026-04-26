Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Has Ex Tom Brady's Most Famous Trait
In October 2022, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. Their shock split had apparently been brewing for some time after the power couple gradually drifted apart. But despite no longer being romantically involved, Tom and Gisele continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian Brady. On that note, while Gisele Bündchen certainly seems to be living a lavish life post-divorce, the fact of the matter is that when you have kids with someone, they're always going to be part of your life to some degree. This is especially true when you consider the fact that the apple seldom falls far from the tree.
With seven Super Bowl-winning performances under his belt, five of which earned Tom the MVP award, the retired football player is unquestionably among the greatest professional athletes of all time. And from the sound of things, Tom's daughter may end up following in his footsteps someday (just not necessarily on the gridiron). In April 2026, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a sweet video of himself and "my future Olympian" Vivian practicing volleyball in their yard on Instagram, quipping in the post's caption, "I think I finally found someone who likes practice more than I did."
Notably, Vivian has also shown a strong affinity for horseback riding, with Tom cheering her on while she practiced, in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories back in October 2023. And while being an equestrian is arguably even further away from being an NFL quarterback than being a volleyball player is, the fact remains that Tom is hardly the only dedicated athlete in his immediate family anymore.
Inside Tom Brady's approach to parenting as an athlete
Tom Brady has made some candid confessions about parenting — especially as it pertains to his status as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2023, he revealed that he had no intention of forcing sports on his kids, and was open to letting them discover their own passions in life. "They're growing in different areas," Tom explained at the time. "And I think the greatest gift for a parent is just to be able to observe it and not to put any expectation or judgment on it." Part of this attitude may stem from the fact that, as the NFL icon told ESPN that very same month, he is well aware that his children will face unfair expectations, particularly his eldest son Jack Moynahan (whom Tom shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), a former football player turned basketball prospect.
But, if either Jack or his younger half-sister Vivian Brady decide to pursue their athletic passions full-time, they probably shouldn't expect their Super Bowl-winning dad to cut them any slack when the going gets tough. Tom confirmed in an October 2025 interview with Fortune that he doesn't agree with parents shielding their kids from failure or allowing them to take shortcuts to success. "Think of today's world, how we screw these kids up. Every time they mess up, we send them to an easier place to succeed," he opined, adding that he believes adversity is actually beneficial in the long run. "We've all faced different challenges in life. [...] We look back at those and realize they're the best things that could've happened," Tom remarked.