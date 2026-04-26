Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Has Ex Tom Brady's Most Famous Trait

In October 2022, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. Their shock split had apparently been brewing for some time after the power couple gradually drifted apart. But despite no longer being romantically involved, Tom and Gisele continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian Brady. On that note, while Gisele Bündchen certainly seems to be living a lavish life post-divorce, the fact of the matter is that when you have kids with someone, they're always going to be part of your life to some degree. This is especially true when you consider the fact that the apple seldom falls far from the tree.

With seven Super Bowl-winning performances under his belt, five of which earned Tom the MVP award, the retired football player is unquestionably among the greatest professional athletes of all time. And from the sound of things, Tom's daughter may end up following in his footsteps someday (just not necessarily on the gridiron). In April 2026, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a sweet video of himself and "my future Olympian" Vivian practicing volleyball in their yard on Instagram, quipping in the post's caption, "I think I finally found someone who likes practice more than I did."

Notably, Vivian has also shown a strong affinity for horseback riding, with Tom cheering her on while she practiced, in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories back in October 2023. And while being an equestrian is arguably even further away from being an NFL quarterback than being a volleyball player is, the fact remains that Tom is hardly the only dedicated athlete in his immediate family anymore.