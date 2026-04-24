'Petty' Pete Hegseth Reportedly Has Pentagon Staffers In A Tizzy Over Immature Behavior

There have been many scandals during Donald Trump's second term that took Pete Hegseth's repuation from bad to worse, both in the eyes of the public and for those he works with. Now, word that Hegseth's small-minded, unpredictable behavior is creating bad vibes at the Pentagon comes just weeks after news broke that Pentagon officials were upset by his "reckless" comments about war, per the Daily Mail. Hegseth made bizarre remarks about Iran during a Pentagon prayer service, which involved him calling for "overwhelming violence of action" and requesting that God "pour out your wrath."

One official with the Army opened up to the Daily Mail about Hegseth's words. "It rattled me, his lack of equanimity, his disregard for the kind of professionalism you need in that position, especially during a war," the official explained, adding, "It rattled me to the core. I think that's true for a lot of folks in the building." Another official's role focuses on overseeing the ethical repercussions of the military's actions, and their take on Hegseth doesn't bode well. "... We have always strived to be principled, not vicious," they explained, noting, "He's making us seem like monsters." With feedback like this, it's no wonder why people at the Pentagon are resigning. And, many of those who remain apparently fear for their jobs. Yet, it sounds like most there would benefit if Hegseth, himself, was the next to go.