Pete Hegseth Scandals During Trump's Second Term That Took His Reputation From Bad To Worse

Even before he became the secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth was a lightning rod for scandal. A veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, Hegseth joined Fox News in 2014, first as a contributor before becoming one of the hosts on "Fox & Friends Weekend." Hegseth's career at the conservative news outlet was haunted by controversy, but Donald Trump took a liking to him, and, after winning the 2024 election, nominated Hegseth to be his secretary of defense. Some of these less-than-flattering stories, including the things his mother said about him, came up before his confirmation hearing, but the former National Guard member made it through by the skin of his teeth, getting just 50 votes.

While Hegseth promised during his confirmation, among other things, to continue to not drink as secretary of defense, he never said he would stop being a controversial figure in politics. Since he joined the administration, Hegseth has been one of the loudest — and angriest — supporters of Trump's agenda. His meetings and briefings, specially since the beginning of the Iran War, are filled with religious imagery and celebrations of violence, but he still has time to fit in a little fun and dress up as the Easter Bunny. And when he isn't talking about how he will "negotiate with bombs" (per Time) or dressing up as beloved mythical figures, Hegseth continues to add to his many scandals, causing more and more damage to his already questionable reputation.