Stanley Tucci Has Quite The Massive Age Gap With Wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci's relationship with Felicity Blunt seems like something out of one of the rom-coms he's starred in. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed kids Matteo, born in 2015, and Emilia, born in 2018, together. Felicity is also step-mom to Tucci's kids Isabel and Nicolo, born in 2000, and Camilla, born in 2002, who he shares with his late wife Kate Tucci (per People). But one thing you might not have realized is that these two actually have a big age difference.

The two are nearly 20 years apart in age, with Tucci being born in November 1960 and Felicity being born in August 1980. In a July 2023 interview on the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" podcast, Tucci said that this difference in age initially scared him. "I was kind of afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off," he said. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew this was an incredibly special person."

He also worries about the future. In a September 2025 interview with Times of London, the "Conclave" star shared about his wife, "I am sad that I won't see her get old and that I won't be able to look after her if she needs looking after. I think there's something really beautiful about people ageing together. And unless there's some miracle, that can't happen."