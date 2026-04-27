Stanley Tucci Has Quite The Massive Age Gap With Wife Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci's relationship with Felicity Blunt seems like something out of one of the rom-coms he's starred in. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed kids Matteo, born in 2015, and Emilia, born in 2018, together. Felicity is also step-mom to Tucci's kids Isabel and Nicolo, born in 2000, and Camilla, born in 2002, who he shares with his late wife Kate Tucci (per People). But one thing you might not have realized is that these two actually have a big age difference.
The two are nearly 20 years apart in age, with Tucci being born in November 1960 and Felicity being born in August 1980. In a July 2023 interview on the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" podcast, Tucci said that this difference in age initially scared him. "I was kind of afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off," he said. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew this was an incredibly special person."
He also worries about the future. In a September 2025 interview with Times of London, the "Conclave" star shared about his wife, "I am sad that I won't see her get old and that I won't be able to look after her if she needs looking after. I think there's something really beautiful about people ageing together. And unless there's some miracle, that can't happen."
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt like to hang out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Stanley Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt, is the older sister of his "The Devil Wears Prada 2" co-star Emily Blunt, and they often hang out together with Emily's husband, John Krasinski. In an April 21, 2026, interview with E! News, Tucci revealed that his and Felicity's kids are "best friends" with Emily and Krasinski's kids, Hazel, born in 2014, and Violet, born in 2016. This family connection isn't a coincidence. After all, Emily introduced Tucci to her sister at "The Devil Wears Prada" film premiere in 2006, and they started dating after both attending Emily and Krasinski's wedding in 2010 (per People).
Tucci credits his wife and sister-in-law with helping him get through his 2017 oral cancer diagnosis, which required chemotherapy and radiotherapy, plus six months on a feeding tube (per People). He told the outlet, "I was so afraid. I mean, they had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn't be around if I hadn't done that."
Going through cancer, which his first wife, Kate Tucci, died of in 2009, also made him think about his age and worry about Felicity, who gave birth to their daughter while he was in treatment (per Times of London). "In 15 years I'll be 80 years old and there's a lot of stuff that I want to do before then. ... I'm hoping to live a long time," he told the outlet. "But it's a scary thing, especially when you have kids you want to be around for, when you feel your body changing and you can't do things that you used to be able to do."