How Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Really Got His Nickname

Forgive the cliché, but if you want to feel old, look no further than Michael Jackson's youngest son, Prince Michael Jackson II — who is perhaps better known by the name Blanket Jackson. It seems like just yesterday that everyone was talking about Michael over-excitedly dangling a nine-month-old Blanket over a hotel balcony while fans looked on, with the backlash becoming so severe that it prompted a public apology from the the late King of Pop. But Blanket is all grown up now, and has understandably left that particular nickname behind. During his teen years, he began going by the name Bigi Jackson. But that begs the question: How did he end up with that nickname in the first place?

As it turns out, there are actually two origin stories regarding the Blanket moniker. Per Unilad, the most commonly accepted version stems from the fact that Michael used to cover his youngest son's face with a blanket whenever they were out in public together, so as to protect his privacy. (Bigi even had a blanket over his face during the aforementioned balcony incident in 2002.) Evidently, since he was always covered by a blanket, the nickname naturally materialized from there. However, Michael himself apparently had a different explanation. As reported by The Sunday Times, the singer once said that the name "Blanket" was a reference to his son being "blanketed with love."