Prince Harry's 'Royal' Declaration Has Everyone Questioning His Future With Meghan Markle

You can take the prince out of the palace, but you can't take the palace away from the prince. Such was the message Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently made clear. ITV News caught up with the scandal-plagued Harry on April 24 in Ukraine, where he was meeting with a landmine-clearing organization. The interviewer asked him, "Do you recognize that phrase, 'Not a working royal'?" The prince immediately responded, "No. I'm still a part of the royal family, and I'm here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do. And, you know, I enjoy it, and I enjoy doing it." Harry went on to explain that he appreciates being able to bring public attention to causes that might otherwise be forgotten.

The prince's declaration was (pardon the expression) royally mocked online. Social media users roasted him on X, formerly Twitter. "Prince Harry is not a working royal," went one clapback. "Reality isn't whatever he says it is." Other commenters threw back in Harry's face a statement he made during his recent trip to Australia, in which he recalled his mentality following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role — wherever this is headed, I don't like it,'" he said (via Town & Country).

There was also some suspicion that the black-sheep prince might be looking to return to the fold. "Hey look: Harry wants a return ticket from his 'freedom flight,'" snarked one royal observer. "I guess Harry wasn't so 'trapped' after all." Similarly, another critic suggested, "Hollywood wasn't so fun, I guess. Seems that hedging all bets on Meghan Markle wasn't the best idea."