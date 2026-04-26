Meghan Markle's Optimistic Horoscope Posts Confirm Duchess Has No More Time For Her Haters

To say that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been going through a rough patch would be putting it mildly. The fallout from the "Megxit" she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, undertook in 2020 is still tainting their reputations, and her ventures since then have been met with "meh" reactions at best and outright disgust at worst. Most recently, Meghan got brutal backlash for using her children's names on the latest candles in her As Ever collection. All that hate would be enough to make Cinderella want to go back to scrubbing her stepmother's floors. Not so the duchess, whose recent social media posts prove she's holding her head high.

In an unusual move, Meghan posted two astrology-related memes to her Instagram Stories on April 25, 2026. One was part of a post from popular astrologer Jill Wintersteen of "The Spirit Daughter Podcast," explaining that four sun signs — including the duchess's sign of Leo — were "about to exhale for the first time in seven years." People born between July 23 and August 22 have been struggling with "the tension between who you actually are and the way the world sees you," and their confidence has plummeted as a result. "You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth," Wintersteen wrote. All that, she added, would change as the planet Uranus left Taurus after a long seven-year stretch. "You get the space to just exist without fighting for it."

The second, from astrologer Kristina Antuna, was similarly encouraging: a promise that Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius signs would be "ending the hardest seven years of their lives" on the 25th. Seeing that Meghan had shared her post, Antuna exulted, "The Queen herself has been public proof of this transit...here's to reigning again."