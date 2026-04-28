Jelly Roll Fans Are Convinced He's On Team Trump Because Of This Bold Career Move
Jelly Roll's 2026 started off great, but things took a turn after the rapper won three Grammys. It was at that event where the rapper stepped on a political landmine. Asked to talk about the current state of the country, instead of answering the question, Jelly Roll talked about his tragic life. But the question about Jelly Roll's political beliefs wasn't as random as it may have seemed. Just weeks before the Grammys, MAGA superstar Kid Rock announced his "Rock the Country" tour, and Jelly Roll was among the artists taking part in the event, which surprised a number of his fans.
On Threads, the shocked reactions came fast, with one comment reading, "I can't believe I defended @jellyroll615 and then this BS." Meanwhile, people on Reddit were less surprised. "Jellyroll practically has 'Kid Rock' tattooed on his forehead. This is not a shock, at all," read one reaction. In true Reddit fashion, another user laid on the sarcasm, writing, "It's always the ones you suspect the most." While he later cut back on how many of the shows he would perform at, which some users on Reddit believed was an attempt to distance himself from MAGA, the damage to Jelly Roll's reputation may already be done.
Jelly Roll's MAGA connections may be hurting ticket sales
Jelly Roll has avoided talking about politics in interviews, saying at the 2026 Grammys, "People shouldn't care to hear my opinion, man. You know, I'm a dumb redneck" (via Access Hollywood). However, photos of the rapper have given fans an idea of where he may stand. Jelly Roll's history with Kristi Noem is well-documented, and even though she has been kicked out of Donald Trump's administration, it looks like the singer has plenty of other MAGA phone numbers he can call.
Aside from the pics with Noem, Jelly Roll was also happy to take a selfie with Mike Johnson at a UFC event in 2026. Two years earlier, Jelly Roll was seen chatting it up with Donald Trump at a different UFC fight, and defended himself on his wife's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," saying "The truth is, it was really cool to meet [Trump]." But these MAGA ties may be costing the singer. Ticket sales for Jelly Roll's tour with Post Malone were languishing in April 2026, with Digital Music News reporting that upwards of 75% of seats remained unsold at some venues. And it doesn't look like his name was helping put butts in seats for Kid Rock's "Rock the Country" tour either, with Rolling Stone reporting that same month that ticket prices for the concerts had been cut by 50%, and a planned show in Anderson, South Carolina, had been canceled. It may be that the rapper's "Winning Streak" has come to an end.