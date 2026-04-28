Jelly Roll Fans Are Convinced He's On Team Trump Because Of This Bold Career Move

Jelly Roll's 2026 started off great, but things took a turn after the rapper won three Grammys. It was at that event where the rapper stepped on a political landmine. Asked to talk about the current state of the country, instead of answering the question, Jelly Roll talked about his tragic life. But the question about Jelly Roll's political beliefs wasn't as random as it may have seemed. Just weeks before the Grammys, MAGA superstar Kid Rock announced his "Rock the Country" tour, and Jelly Roll was among the artists taking part in the event, which surprised a number of his fans.

On Threads, the shocked reactions came fast, with one comment reading, "I can't believe I defended @jellyroll615 and then this BS." Meanwhile, people on Reddit were less surprised. "Jellyroll practically has 'Kid Rock' tattooed on his forehead. This is not a shock, at all," read one reaction. In true Reddit fashion, another user laid on the sarcasm, writing, "It's always the ones you suspect the most." While he later cut back on how many of the shows he would perform at, which some users on Reddit believed was an attempt to distance himself from MAGA, the damage to Jelly Roll's reputation may already be done.