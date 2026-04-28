Red Flags In Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Tulsi Gabbard's relationship with Abraham Williams has probably changed alongside the developments in their careers. The politician and her cinematographer husband might find themselves on a similar page when it comes to career advancement, but they've dealt with new hurdles like any married couple. In 2024, Gabbard opened up about her struggle with infertility on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast. "We tried to start a family and realized that it wasn't happening right away," she said.

Gabbard and Williams eventually tried IVF, but they haven't had any children like they planned. "Abraham and I, we didn't share with hardly anyone that we were going through this process," she added. It's difficult to let go of the desire to have children, and it might be a red flag in the marriage if it causes any tension.

Another potential red flag may result from the couple's privacy. Although Williams attended Gabbard's swearing-in ceremony as the director of national intelligence in February 2025, the public doesn't know much else about him or their marriage. Sometimes, privacy isn't a great look for political couples, especially with someone who has big ambitions like Gabbard. People might want to know how a politician's personal life could affect (or predict) their performance in office. However, Gabbard and her really gorgeous husband might be lying low for now to manage how they share intimate details, like their fertility journey. They'll likely become less private the next time Gabbard runs for office.