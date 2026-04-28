Red Flags In Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage We Can't Ignore
Tulsi Gabbard is well-known for being a Democrat-turned-Trump loyalist, but her personal life is just as interesting as her turbulent politics. In 2012, she ran for a seat in the House of Representatives and became acquainted with her future husband, Abraham Williams, who volunteered for her campaign. Gabbard told The New York Times, "About a year and a half later, he asked me out for the first time at a birthday party that a mutual friend of ours threw for me. It was the first time that we had a chance to kick back, relax and really talk on a personal level." The two later married in 2015 and blended Hawaiian elements with a Hindu ceremony.
Gabbard's marriage to Williams has lasted more than a decade, but the controversial start of their relationship can't go unnoticed. Gabbard was technically her husband's boss when they met, and she's also seven years his senior. The two married when she was 33, and he was 26, meaning that Williams worked for Gabbard at the age of 23. Age-gap relationships and employee-supervisor romances are usually frowned upon, since power imbalances can emerge from different levels of experience and wealth. Additionally, Gabbard is much more prominent and successful than Williams, and some men have issues with that kind of imbalance.
The couple's fertility journey and privacy might cause concern
Tulsi Gabbard's relationship with Abraham Williams has probably changed alongside the developments in their careers. The politician and her cinematographer husband might find themselves on a similar page when it comes to career advancement, but they've dealt with new hurdles like any married couple. In 2024, Gabbard opened up about her struggle with infertility on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast. "We tried to start a family and realized that it wasn't happening right away," she said.
Gabbard and Williams eventually tried IVF, but they haven't had any children like they planned. "Abraham and I, we didn't share with hardly anyone that we were going through this process," she added. It's difficult to let go of the desire to have children, and it might be a red flag in the marriage if it causes any tension.
Another potential red flag may result from the couple's privacy. Although Williams attended Gabbard's swearing-in ceremony as the director of national intelligence in February 2025, the public doesn't know much else about him or their marriage. Sometimes, privacy isn't a great look for political couples, especially with someone who has big ambitions like Gabbard. People might want to know how a politician's personal life could affect (or predict) their performance in office. However, Gabbard and her really gorgeous husband might be lying low for now to manage how they share intimate details, like their fertility journey. They'll likely become less private the next time Gabbard runs for office.