Why Was Carrie Underwood Booed On American Idol? Her Diva Behavior Is Becoming More Obvious

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to controversy. There have been many occasions since her win of "American Idol" Season 4 and subsequent fame where she has said things people disagree with or downright take offense to. So, it shouldn't surprise anyone that her response to being booed on "American Idol" is just another indicator that she can be a diva when she wants to be. While the feedback she gave to contestant Mor Ilderton in March 2026 about his performance not using the live band was rather mild, her reaction to fans booing her for said criticism could be considered excessive.

"Boo me. I don't care," the "Before He Cheats" singer wrote on X, with a string of cheeky emojis. The month after, she then doubled down on how much being booed doesn't bother her on the official "American Idol" podcast, by parroting her X response. Instead of reflecting on why her comments sometimes upset audiences, Underwood simply explained that she refuses to lie. She evidently has no qualms about disagreeing with fans. However, she did give viewers a reason behind her somewhat harsh criticism to contestants, which seems to fall in line with tough love: "You want them to pay attention to those things going forward. ... They're obviously talented, or they wouldn't be here right now."