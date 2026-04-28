Why Was Carrie Underwood Booed On American Idol? Her Diva Behavior Is Becoming More Obvious
Carrie Underwood is no stranger to controversy. There have been many occasions since her win of "American Idol" Season 4 and subsequent fame where she has said things people disagree with or downright take offense to. So, it shouldn't surprise anyone that her response to being booed on "American Idol" is just another indicator that she can be a diva when she wants to be. While the feedback she gave to contestant Mor Ilderton in March 2026 about his performance not using the live band was rather mild, her reaction to fans booing her for said criticism could be considered excessive.
"Boo me. I don't care," the "Before He Cheats" singer wrote on X, with a string of cheeky emojis. The month after, she then doubled down on how much being booed doesn't bother her on the official "American Idol" podcast, by parroting her X response. Instead of reflecting on why her comments sometimes upset audiences, Underwood simply explained that she refuses to lie. She evidently has no qualms about disagreeing with fans. However, she did give viewers a reason behind her somewhat harsh criticism to contestants, which seems to fall in line with tough love: "You want them to pay attention to those things going forward. ... They're obviously talented, or they wouldn't be here right now."
This isn't Carrie Underwood's first American Idol drama
Carrie Underwood's attitude on "American Idol" has faced much scrutiny, with a major example including her lackluster response to Jamal Roberts' win in Season 23 of "American Idol" and seemingly shady Instagram post afterward. Add in her Trump inauguration performance and polarizing social media likes to Underwood's list of scandals, and it would not surprise anyone that public sentiment of Underwood has soured over time. According to a source at Daily Mail, the singer did not respond to criticism from other celebrities about her politics because she did not want to upset conservative fans. "She received a huge backlash over the Trump inauguration ... she weathered that storm and was able to get through it relatively unscathed," the source added.
Love or hate her, the 8-time Grammy-winning artist does have the expertise to give feedback on singing and performance. However, when former contestant Jennifer Hudson returned as both a mentor and a judge for an April 2026 "American Idol" episode, some fans began to suggest that Underwood should be replaced by the EGOT vocalist. While it's probably unlikely she will be replaced, given Underwood's track record, her list of controversies will likely grow whether she's on TV or not.