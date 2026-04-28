Side-By-Side Pics Of Jennifer Hudson's Stunning Face Transformation
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has graced our screens for more than two decades. From her time on "American Idol", to playing Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic "Respect", to her time as the host of her own talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the talented vocalist and actor has solidified her place in the spotlight.
That level of fame has put all the monumental highs and tragic lows of the Oscar-winner's life on public display. Despite dealing with several challenges throughout her life, Hudson has managed to channel her creative energy into hits, like "If This Isn't Love," and her ever-evolving sense of style. While her wardrobe has certainly changed over her 20 years of stardom, her physical appearance has also undergone a serious glow-up.
The then-23-year-old singer made waves despite not winning her season of "American Idol" — and it's not hard to see why. Rocking some incredibly early 2000s fashion and keeping with the casual red carpet dress codes of the era, Hudson looked stunning and down to earth. Her curly bob and bangs framed her naturally beautiful facial structure and she kept her makeup minimal with a subtle cat-eye. Hudson's appearance at the 2026 AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, however, was a true testament to how far she's come. Hudson doesn't appear to have aged a day, and upgrades to her hair, accessories, and makeup only smooth out her complexion, perfecting her original look.
Jennifer Hudson's skincare routine is the foundation for her timeless beauty
Despite having a tight schedule, "Spotlight" singer Jennifer Hudson always makes time for her glowing skincare routine — one that's refreshingly minimal. In a 2021 interview with Women's Health, the talk show host revealed, "I feel like less is better. Being a celebrity always having to wear a lot of makeup every day, when I'm off, I like to keep it as simple as possible. I allow the skin to just breathe."
This care is linked directly to her confidence, as she went on to explain, "I like walking around in my skin and not covering up, but celebrating it in the most natural way possible. I feel like the more we can be comfortable with it, the more confident we can be." Hudson credited products, including an overnight retinol face serum, for keeping her looking so youthful, as well as sunscreen during the day.
Although she swore by cocoa butter in her 2020 interview with Essence, she told Women's Health, "It's almost too oily, because I have oily skin. I'm also trying to use moisturizing products that have SPF, and cocoa butter doesn't necessarily have that. I like to know my skin is protected." While what you put on your skin definitely makes a difference, Hudson also emphasized the importance of removing your makeup consistently. "I want to allow my skin to breathe, and whatever you put on your skin will come out through your skin."