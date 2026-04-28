Side-By-Side Pics Of Jennifer Hudson's Stunning Face Transformation

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has graced our screens for more than two decades. From her time on "American Idol", to playing Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic "Respect", to her time as the host of her own talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the talented vocalist and actor has solidified her place in the spotlight.

That level of fame has put all the monumental highs and tragic lows of the Oscar-winner's life on public display. Despite dealing with several challenges throughout her life, Hudson has managed to channel her creative energy into hits, like "If This Isn't Love," and her ever-evolving sense of style. While her wardrobe has certainly changed over her 20 years of stardom, her physical appearance has also undergone a serious glow-up.

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The then-23-year-old singer made waves despite not winning her season of "American Idol" — and it's not hard to see why. Rocking some incredibly early 2000s fashion and keeping with the casual red carpet dress codes of the era, Hudson looked stunning and down to earth. Her curly bob and bangs framed her naturally beautiful facial structure and she kept her makeup minimal with a subtle cat-eye. Hudson's appearance at the 2026 AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, however, was a true testament to how far she's come. Hudson doesn't appear to have aged a day, and upgrades to her hair, accessories, and makeup only smooth out her complexion, perfecting her original look.