Popular Social Media Personalities Who Have Turned On Trump (& How He Feels About Them Now)

Granted, Megyn Kelly has had issues with Donald Trump in the past, going back to Trump's cringe-worthy comments about her during the 2016 election. Candace Owens, for her part, temporarily turned against Trump in 2025 after the first bombing of Iran. She appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in June 2025 and said, "He's been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen, and it is happening."

Speaking out against the president is somewhat new for Alex Jones, who usually couches his criticism of Trump by blaming those around him and the bad advice he is getting. He took a different approach in April 2026, saying, per the Independent, "At the end of the day I just feel sorry for him and pray that God touch his heart and soul and free him from the demonic influences that he's under." Jones was ultimately more explicit, calling for Trump's removal from office.

The biggest break between Trump and his celebrity social media base, though, came with Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host has long been one of Trump's most vocal supporters in public, and even sang Trump's praises at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Now, as Carlson explained on his podcast, he claims to be suffering a crisis of faith, going as far as to wonder if Trump could be the antichrist. In another episode, Carlson apologized for supporting Trump in the first place, proclaiming, "I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people, it was not intentional."

Then again, behind the scenes, it's possible that Carlson has long been against Trump. His personal text messages were revealed during a lawsuit in 2023, with Carlson writing, "we are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights," and, "I hate him passionately," after Trump lost the 2020 election (per PBS). Carlson has also taken a tip from Trump's playbook and found a way to make money off of their feud. It's hard to know, however, how long it will last or how honest any of it is.