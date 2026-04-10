Tucker Carlson Pulls A Very Trump Move After He's Blasted With Insults From The President

In-fighting in the Republican party isn't unheard of, but President Donald Trump's controversial Truth Social post on April 6 had Democrats and former MAGA allies alike calling for him to be removed from office. The likes of Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson all voiced criticism of the president's handling of the war in Iran, and Trump's response to the dissent didn't hold anything back.

Carlson publicly advised members of the military, "Now it's time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no," on his podcast, among comments likening him to the antichrist and criticizing the president for his crude language on an Easter Truth Social post. Trump responded in a phone call interview with the New York Post on April 7, claiming: "Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools." However, in MAGA land, it seems as though fighting fire with fire merch is a common and effective deflection tactic, as The Tucker Carlson Network shared on X that they would be selling "Low IQ" hats on April 10.

Tucker Carlson is now selling "Low IQ" hats in response to Trump's attack on his MAGA critics pic.twitter.com/ENUwvzbElp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 10, 2026

Trump's unpopularity is more obvious than ever as MAGA merch store sales fall off a cliff, and this hat drop might twist the knife in deeper than the original comments made.