Tucker Carlson Pulls A Very Trump Move After He's Blasted With Insults From The President
In-fighting in the Republican party isn't unheard of, but President Donald Trump's controversial Truth Social post on April 6 had Democrats and former MAGA allies alike calling for him to be removed from office. The likes of Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson all voiced criticism of the president's handling of the war in Iran, and Trump's response to the dissent didn't hold anything back.
Carlson publicly advised members of the military, "Now it's time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no," on his podcast, among comments likening him to the antichrist and criticizing the president for his crude language on an Easter Truth Social post. Trump responded in a phone call interview with the New York Post on April 7, claiming: "Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools." However, in MAGA land, it seems as though fighting fire with fire merch is a common and effective deflection tactic, as The Tucker Carlson Network shared on X that they would be selling "Low IQ" hats on April 10.
Tucker Carlson is now selling "Low IQ" hats in response to Trump's attack on his MAGA critics pic.twitter.com/ENUwvzbElp
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 10, 2026
Trump's unpopularity is more obvious than ever as MAGA merch store sales fall off a cliff, and this hat drop might twist the knife in deeper than the original comments made.
The internet thinks Tucker Carlson's dissent is just another grift
Aside from just merch sales dropping, President Donald Trump has been having issues controlling the narrative surrounding a plethora of scandals — even distancing himself from his wife, Melania, after her shocking speech. While many were shocked at some bits of sense in Tucker Carlson's podcast monologue, other netizens aren't buying it. Especially as this altercation with the president marked the first time Carlson has made headlines in years, this move could be a deliberate attempt to rewrite the scandals that led to his downfall in the first place. The "Low IQ" caps especially left netizens calling grift on the conservative's change of heart.
One user on X called it out directly, stating that they were "Just another grift for MAGA to invest in." Others compared the move to another conservative who had condemned Trump for his handling of the war, writing, "This is like Megyn Kelly wearing the trash bag kind of marketing." Overall, many users were critical of the idea that this hat would "own" the president. One user joked, "I appreciate folks branding themselves for the rest of us to better identify," and another dubbed it "An actual dunce cap."
While the hat would undoubtedly raise eyebrows for those unfamiliar with the quote, it also might reflect a pattern of turning his own insecurities into merch. On the hats page of his shop, the most recent drop had been "Not Today, CIA" merch — an accessory that might not intentionally draw on Carlson's failed attempt to join the organization.