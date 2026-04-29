Patrick Muldoon's Relationship History Is Full Of Stunning Celebs
In April 2026, Hollywood was shocked by the unexpected death of actor Patrick Muldoon at the age of 57. Beginning his career in the early 1990s, Muldoon first gained widespread recognition for originating the role of Austin Reed on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He also had a prominent role on "Melrose Place" for a time. However, if soaps aren't really your thing, and you're more of an action fan, then you probably best know him for his role in the 1997 satirical sci-fi flick "Starship Troopers." Muldoon continued acting into his later years, though also pivoted to executive producing, having had a hand in movies like "Riff Raff" and "The Dreadful."
Given his long tenure in the industry, it should come as no surprise that Muldoon was romantically linked to some big names over the years. At the time of his tragic passing, the actor was in a long-term relationship with Miriam Rothbart, an entertainment lawyer who has also worked as a producer. But Rothbart is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Muldoon's star-studded dating history. Here are some of the stunning celebs Patrick Muldoon was involved with over the course of his life and career.
Patrick Muldoon allegedly had a short-lived fling with 'Days of Our Lives' co-star Lisa Rinna
Patrick Muldoon joined the cast of "Days of Our Lives" as Austin Reed in 1992 — the very same year future "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna joined the popular soap opera's cast as Austin's sister, Billie Reed. And according to Rinna, she and Muldoon actually had a brief fling during their time on the show together.
During an appearance on People's "People in the 90s" podcast in 2021, Rinna was asked what her most "surreal" moment of the decade in question was. "Having an affair with the guy who played my brother," she said, before clarifying, "Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing." Things between them apparently never got more serious than that, and Rinna stressed that her entanglement with Muldoon took place before she began seeing husband Harry Hamlin.
Patrick Muldoon dated 'Starship Troopers' co-star Denise Richards
One of Muldoon's most high-profile romances was his roughly five-year relationship with "Starship Troopers" co-star Denise Richards — who, coincidentally, wants nothing to do with her own former friend and "Real Housewives" co-star Lisa Rinna (for reasons unrelated to Muldoon, mind you).
Muldoon and Richards dated on and off in the 1990s, eventually calling it quits so that Muldoon could pursue a relationship with a certain other celebrity. Despite this breakup, though, the pair maintained a close friendship up until Muldoon's passing in 2026. At one point, Richards' daughter Lola Sheen, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, actually lobbied for the "Wild Things" star to get back together with Muldoon. "i always begged my mom i'm sure she told you that you guys would end up back together haha, but i guess staying best friends was better anyways," Lola wrote in an Instagram post honoring her mom's late ex-boyfriend.
As for Richards herself, much like most people, she was completely caught off guard by Muldoon's death. In her own post to Instagram in April 2026, she mentioned that she had been getting ready to go on a press tour with Muldoon for their film "Dirty Hands" when she got the news. In addition to that movie, as well as "Starship Troopers," Muldoon and Richards shared the screen in episodes of "Melrose Place."
Patrick Muldoon broke up with Denise Richards to date Tori Spelling
As it turns out, the reason Muldoon made the decision to end things with Richards for good was because he had begun seeing "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling. And don't worry, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Richards and Spelling. In fact, the two shared a laugh over the whole thing in the first episode of the 2025 reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things." "I used to be so jealous of you," Richards told Spelling in the episode (via People).
Meanwhile, Spelling confessed that the way things played out made her feel like a huge deal. "Like, a man stopped seeing Denise Richards for me. F***. I always wanted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — I'm fine with this," she said. As for Muldoon himself, when Richards called him over the phone so she and Spelling get his take on the matter, he claimed that the finer details regarding that time in his life had faded from his memory. "You know, T, I don't remember the 90s. I remember both of you, but outside of that ... " he said, trailing off.
Still, after Muldoon passed away in April 2026, Spelling was able to recall their first date in a tribute post she made to Instagram. She described it as a blind date that actually wasn't a blind date, since they were well aware of each other's acting work by that point. "Like every other girl in the world I crushed on his character Austin from Days of Our Lives. Not sure I ever disclosed that to him," Spelling wrote.
Patrick Muldoon and Juliette Binoche reportedly gave dating second shot
French actress Juliette Binoche is something of an outlier with respect to the late Patrick Muldoon's dating history. While Muldoon, Denise Richards, and Tori Spelling all ran in similar acting circles, Binoche had a different path. Around the same time Muldoon was breaking hearts as Austin Reed in "Days of Our Lives," Binoche was starring films like the 1992 adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" and director Krzysztof Kieślowski's "Three Colors" trilogy. Nevertheless, the two actors ended up finding one another.
According to The Irish Times, Muldoon and Binoche initially dated from 2003 to 2005, and the two were indeed occasionally photographed while out and about together around that time. The Irish publication further reports that the two decided to give dating a second shot in 2014. That being said, not much is publicly known about Muldoon and Binoche's on-and-off relationship, as the two tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight. More than that, Binoche seems to enjoy a bit of privacy regarding her love life in general. As she told The Guardian in 2017, three years after she and Muldoon reportedly rekindled their relationship, "I have been in a relationship for a long time. But of course you cannot know with whom." At any rate, the second time was apparently not the charm, as Muldoon had begun dating the aforementioned Miriam Rothbart by 2023.