Patrick Muldoon's Relationship History Is Full Of Stunning Celebs

As it turns out, the reason Muldoon made the decision to end things with Richards for good was because he had begun seeing "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling. And don't worry, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Richards and Spelling. In fact, the two shared a laugh over the whole thing in the first episode of the 2025 reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things." "I used to be so jealous of you," Richards told Spelling in the episode (via People).

Meanwhile, Spelling confessed that the way things played out made her feel like a huge deal. "Like, a man stopped seeing Denise Richards for me. F***. I always wanted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — I'm fine with this," she said. As for Muldoon himself, when Richards called him over the phone so she and Spelling get his take on the matter, he claimed that the finer details regarding that time in his life had faded from his memory. "You know, T, I don't remember the 90s. I remember both of you, but outside of that ... " he said, trailing off.

Still, after Muldoon passed away in April 2026, Spelling was able to recall their first date in a tribute post she made to Instagram. She described it as a blind date that actually wasn't a blind date, since they were well aware of each other's acting work by that point. "Like every other girl in the world I crushed on his character Austin from Days of Our Lives. Not sure I ever disclosed that to him," Spelling wrote.