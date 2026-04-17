Celebrities Who Want Nothing To Do With Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards go way back; before they fell out, they were friends for more than 20 years. The pair met after so many times in the same Hollywood circles and events, although they told Interview Magazine in 2019 (via Bustle) that they couldn't pinpoint an exact moment. "I remember I was with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles, and I saw your card in the agency. I thought, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?'" Rinna said. Rinna and Richards both dated actor Patrick Muldoon at different points, too, something that they mentioned when Richards joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9.

Unfortunately, Rinna and Richards' friendship dramatically ended on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 10. A major storyline throughout the season was that Richards and ex-housewife Brandi Glanville, who was fired for inappropriate behavior, had a secret sexual encounter. While Richards was adamant that nothing happened, Rinna pursued the topic incessantly and begged Richards to be "honest." The final nail in the coffin of this friendship occurred when Richards sent a cease and desist to Bravo's cast and crew over the allegations, something that Rinna criticized.

Today, Rinna and Richards are still not on speaking terms, and there are no inklings of reconciliation. "I had a 20-year friendship with [Rinna], and to see how she could sacrifice a friendship of 20 years for a show that isn't gonna last forever...like, at what cost?" Richards said on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast (via People) in 2023.