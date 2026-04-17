Celebrities Who Want Nothing To Do With Lisa Rinna
"My lips were made for talking, and that's just what they'll do," summarizes Lisa Rinna better than anybody or anything else out there. This "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 6 tagline is the embodiment of what to expect from Rinna, and we're not talking about the former soap opera star's constant plastic surgery chatter. When Rinna has something to say, there's no holding her back: whether you want to hear it or not, Rinna is always going to give it to you straight.
While Rinna's passionate approach to honesty and authenticity is commendable, they've also gotten herself into a lot of trouble over the years ("My lips are legendary, and they will never gloss over the truth" is another classic Rinna quote). When it comes to delivering drama, Rinna has never been afraid to deliver an overflowing scoop. Consequently, there are a heaping amount of celebrities who range from actively avoiding Rinna to downright blasting her in the press.
Denise Richards
Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards go way back; before they fell out, they were friends for more than 20 years. The pair met after so many times in the same Hollywood circles and events, although they told Interview Magazine in 2019 (via Bustle) that they couldn't pinpoint an exact moment. "I remember I was with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles, and I saw your card in the agency. I thought, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?'" Rinna said. Rinna and Richards both dated actor Patrick Muldoon at different points, too, something that they mentioned when Richards joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9.
Unfortunately, Rinna and Richards' friendship dramatically ended on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 10. A major storyline throughout the season was that Richards and ex-housewife Brandi Glanville, who was fired for inappropriate behavior, had a secret sexual encounter. While Richards was adamant that nothing happened, Rinna pursued the topic incessantly and begged Richards to be "honest." The final nail in the coffin of this friendship occurred when Richards sent a cease and desist to Bravo's cast and crew over the allegations, something that Rinna criticized.
Today, Rinna and Richards are still not on speaking terms, and there are no inklings of reconciliation. "I had a 20-year friendship with [Rinna], and to see how she could sacrifice a friendship of 20 years for a show that isn't gonna last forever...like, at what cost?" Richards said on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast (via People) in 2023.
Bethenny Frankel
Speaking of Bethenny Frankel, the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star isn't fond of Lisa Rinna, either. Frankel, a long-time friend of OG housewife Kyle Richards, has made several guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" over the years. Although they're from opposite sides of the United States, Frankel and Rinna, like Denise Richards, supposedly shared a decades-long friendship. Frankel even alleged in 2025, on an episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast, that she helped Rinna join Bravo and hold her first diamond.
So what happened between Frankel and Rinna? Basically, Frankel and Rinna grew apart because, in Frankel's mind, Rinna let the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame change her. On another episode of her "Just B" podcast, Frankel explained, "I used to love Lisa. We used to be friends...When I stopped liking [Rinna] is when I saw what the machine of the Housewives did to her."
Frankel hasn't just spoken out about how reality TV has changed Rinna's behavior, but took things a step further when she threw shade at Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin—if there's one thing to know about Rinna, it's that she's obsessed with Hamlin. When Frankel took a bite of Hamlin's pasta sauce (available on her TikTok), she did not hold back her disdain. "No, I can't...s**t! Why did you send it?" was one of her many remarks.
Kim Richards
Where to begin with Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards' feud? Judging just by their time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" together, there are plenty of reasons why Richards doesn't want anything to do with Rinna. Rinna and Richards never particularly got along, particularly because of Richards' substance abuse and its impacts on those around her. The pair were the starring players in an unforgettable argument during Season 5, when a tense conversation ended in smashed wine glasses and Richards almost being choked by Rinna.
After that, Rinna and Richards tried to tolerate one another, but they still argued frequently; in fact, the biggest storyline of Season 7 was their drama. In one of the most dramatic reunion moments in "Real Housewives" history, Richards returned a stuffed bunny Rinna gifted for her newborn grandson. "I don't feel like it was given to me with the right energy," Richards said at the time. "I'm all about energy and positive things."
In an ironic turn of events, Rinna and Richards' families briefly collided when Rinna's daughter, Amelia, began to date the brother-in-law of Richards' daughter, Brooke. "I said to Lisa the other night, this is pretty crazy. This is our karma for fighting. We may have to look at each other for the rest of our lives," Richards told Andy Cohen at BravoCon (via Bravo) in 2019. They broke up sometime before October 2020, though; Rinna and Richards have remained distant since.
Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton are another former duo that used to run around in the same Beverly Hills circles; despite its influence, Beverly Hills is actually rather small and only has approximately 31,000 residents as of 2024. The Bravo lore runs deep, but things between Rinna and Hilton really started to sour off-camera long before Hilton made her "Real Housewives" debut. As a friend to Kyle Richards and an enemy to Kim Richards, Rinna got herself involved pretty deep in Kyle, Kim, and Kathy's family feud.
Rinna and Hilton were never really homies, so to speak, but any semblance of cordialness between them disintegrated on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12. It's unclear what exactly happened after a night out in Aspen, but in summary, Rinna alleged that Hilton had a breakdown with some serious verbal abuse. During the fallout and subsequent Season 12 reunion, Hilton famously called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" and accused her of crafting drama because her contract was up.
Rinna and Hilton have been spotted together several times since they left the show, although that doesn't mean anything other than they can be in the same room without blowing a fuse. In 2023, Hilton confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she had spoken to Rinna; she said, "We had such a good time...until we didn't." The duo posed for a photo at a charity event in 2024; they also ran into each other on the red carpet in 2025, when they attended the WWD Style Awards.
Caroline Brooks
Unlike everyone else on this list, Lisa Rinna has yet to actually meet Caroline Brooks in person. In this case, Rinna sparked a feud with Brooks—and almost all of Brooks' co-stars—after she name-dropped "The Real Housewives of Dubai" online. In 2022, Rinna posted several Instagram Stories that responded to comments her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, made about Diana Jenkins. "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist," Rinna wrote (via Today). "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p*****s are Go watch Dubai."
While Chanel Ayan told Rinna to "Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth," Brooks had a lot more to say. In a now-deleted Instagram Story (shared by Instagram user therealhousewiveszone), Brooks wrote, in part, "Listen trash box, I think you need to focus on your career and storyline because you're not that interesting...Your time is almost up. You're boring and rude!" Rinna eventually apologized and explained how she was affected by her mother's death, but Brooks wasn't completely sold. "I'm not gonna say she's not grieving, I have no clue. But I read the apology, it wasn't very direct," Brooks told E! News.
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais is another former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member that Lisa Rinna met long before they became reality TV stars; in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Bravo), Rinna shared a photo of the pair taken back in 2005. Once again, Rinna's relationship with Beauvais disintegrated when Beauvais made her "Real Housewives" debut for Season 10. Beauvais was not a fan of how Rinna treated Denise Richards and had no problem saying so, something that the other housewives didn't seem to expect. Things snowballed from there: enter Rinna's off-camera comments on racism, Caroline Brooks' response, and so on.
To make a long story short, Beauvais felt that Rinna was a mean and untrustworthy person on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" because of all the conflict she frequently perpetuated and doubled down on, both with herself and between other people. After Rinna's exit after Season 12, Beauvais appeared on Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri" and said, "I'm good...listen, I'm going to give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark. But now it's time for new."
Nicollette Sheridan
Nicollette Sheridan has never actually appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," although she's well-known to fans and those who have held diamonds. While the actor is perhaps best known for her stint on "Desperate Housewives," those familiar with Bravo history know that Sheridan has been married twice—to none other than Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, and Denise Richards' second husband, Aaron Phypers.
Sheridan and Rinna's feud stems primarily from Sheridan's past with Hamlin, although they were only married for a year. On Season 9, Rinna alleged that Sheridan and Hamlin's marriage ended when Sheridan cheated—again, not with just anyone, but with iconic singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. Sheridan, Rinna, and Hamlin engaged in a public three-way battle when the episode aired. Hamlin famously wrote on X, "What's it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? ...two weeks after your mother dies??
Sheridan was considered for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" several times over the years, yet the idea never came to fruition (unfortunately for viewers, perhaps fortunately for Rinna). In March 2023, Sheridan wrote on X, "Knocking at my door...how desperate are y'all to have me?" Later that year, she addressed the tweet on "The Tamron Hall Show": "I think my audience would probably rather see me do a proper show."
Star Jones
In 2011, Lisa Rinna and journalist-lawyer Star Jones competed on "The Celebrity Apprentice" Season 4 (along with NeNe Leakes from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). Before Rinna was fired by future president Donald Trump, she got into a tense argument with Jones over the division of their team's task, which Rinna was the project manager for. Essentially, Rinna wanted the entire team to be credited for the task, but Jones believed that she deserved the majority of praise. When the episode aired, Rinna tweeted many times at Jones. One tweet, available on Reddit, read: "Star Jones u are going down. U must be stopped."
Although much of Rinna's tirade occurred when the season kicked off, she discussed Jones online at length since production ended months prior. In March 2011, Jones finally had enough of the drama and, as reported by E! News, accused Rinna of harassment to NBC's legal department. "Star is taking this very seriously," a source said at the time. "Star hasn't taken the behind the scenes fight public because she thinks it would ruin Lisa."
Dionne Warwick
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was another contestant on "The Celebrity Apprentice" Season 4—and another person who got into it with Lisa Rinna during the competition. Warwick was part of the larger confrontation over who would receive credit for the task that Rinna was in charge of, although she also fought with deaf actor Marlee Matlin. Warwick argued through Matlin's interpreter rather than Matlin herself (a scene available to watch on Facebook), which didn't help matters.
In 2022, Warwick was asked if she ever watched Rinna on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She told Andrew Goldman (via LA Magazine): "Those are not the kind of shows that I watch. I don't know anything about them, and I don't want to know anything about them."
If Warwick threw shade, Rinna threw the entire sun. Rinna wrote about Warwick in her 2026 memoir, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It," and, alongside Star Jones, alleged that Warwick was one of the worst celebrities to work with. "The first time I met her on a create-your-own pizza task, she barely looked at me but had the audacity to bark, 'Go get me a Pepsi!'" Rinna alleged (via Page Six). "And for some reason, I ran off like a simp to get Dionne Warwick a Pepsi."
Lisa Vanderpump
Between her own iconic "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" taglines and several successful businesses, the stunning transformation of Lisa Vanderpump is one for the reality TV books. When Lisa Rinna became a housewife, she was, at first, generally cordial to Vanderpump's face. Behind this facade, however, Rinna attempted several times to throw Vanderpump under the bus. During Season 6, for instance, Rinna claimed that Vanderpump talked about their co-star and Vanderpump's close friend, Yolanda Hadid. Their issues continued all the way through Season 8.
Tensions reached an all-time high during "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9. Before the cameras picked back up, Vanderpump lost her brother to suicide. In the midst of her grief, Vanderpump was accused by Rinna (an opinion shared by other co-stars) of perpetuating that season's scandal, "Puppygate." LVP ultimately quit the show mid-season over it; her walkout remains one of the most shocking departures in "Real Housewives" history.
While Rinna and Vanderpump don't try to actively avoid one another these days, they're certainly not on speaking terms. In 2023, the duo ran into each other at a hotel, but did not speak. A few years later, when Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump if she would give Rinna a second chance on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Vanderpump responded, "No, I'm a hard and bitter woman. I say no way."
Yolanda Hadid
While it seems as though Yolanda Hadid and Lisa Rinna would run in similar modeling circles, they didn't meet until Rinna made her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" debut. During Season 5, Rinna and Hadid generally got along; during the Amsterdam dinner fight, Hadid attempted to serve as a mediator between Rinna and Kim Richards. By the end of the season, however, seeds of discontent were planted between the two: Rinna began to publicly question Hadid's chronic illness.
The chronic illness in question, according to Hadid, was long-term Lyme disease. This became the central storyline of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 6, especially when Rinna implied that Hadid didn't actually have Lyme disease, but Munchausen syndrome—a mental disorder where people fake illnesses and injuries for attention. When word got back around to Hadid, she did not take the accusation lightly. "It's not her place to come out and start labeling people that are very, very obviously battling a serious disease," Hadid said in one confessional (via YouTube).
Although Rinna later admitted that she was wrong for the whole Munchausen thing, Hadid has remained distant from her former co-star, especially after they went head-to-head on X. "Oh poor thing, u went from accusing someone of munchausen to playing d victim...?" Hadid wrote to Rinna (via RealityTea). "Look up Scapegoat, Collateral Damage, Gaslighting," Rinna responded.
Eden Sassoon
Eden Sassoon briefly appeared as a friend on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 7, in which she got tangled up in Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards' explosive storyline that led to the eventual bunny moment. When Rinna told Sassoon that Richards was "mostly sober" and "close to death" (available to watch on YouTube), Sassoon divulged the allegations to the other housewives. In the explosive aftermath, Rinna denied everything and got into it with Sassoon for, in Rinna's eyes, being a bad person. Sassoon, on the other hand, felt set up and yelled that Rinna was "a b***h."
While some "Real Housewives" confrontations have been exaggerated for drama, the conflict between Rinna and Sassoon was not one of them. After the "b***h" argument aired, Sassoon wrote directly to Rinna on Bravo, "Don't ever expect me to not speak up against your b******t EVER again. You have treated me like garbage, thrown me to the wolves, and then manipulated me into thinking that I should still have your back. H**L NO." Sassoon later told Wetpaint, "We just built what I thought was a real connection...meanwhile, you never know what's going on behind your back."