Here's What Will Happen To Princess Beatrice When William Is King

Naturally, fans of the British royal family wish King Charles III a long and successful reign, but the fact remains that he won't be on the throne forever. At some point in the future, Charles' older son, William, Prince of Wales, will get the promotion for which he's been training all his life. So what will happen when William becomes king? It might actually be good news for his cousin Princess Beatrice. Like Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, who have more in common than you might think, William and Beatrice are similarly aligned.

They're both firstborns with a strong sense of duty, and their fathers, King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were both embroiled in embarrassing public scandals that threatened their reputations (and, in the end, cost formerly Prince Andrew his royal title). Even their mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, found themselves in the doghouse over their personal lives and social connections. Yet despite their parents' drama, William and Beatrice remain on good terms, and royal experts believe the heir apparent may be looking to add his cousin to his team when the time comes.

Currently, both Beatrice and Eugenie are non-working royals, meaning they can't act as representatives for the crown when they make public appearances or sponsor charities. That might all change soon if William decides he needs their assistance. In a 2025 interview with Hello! magazine, royal author and expert Ingrid Seward asserted, "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."