Here's What Will Happen To Princess Beatrice When William Is King
Naturally, fans of the British royal family wish King Charles III a long and successful reign, but the fact remains that he won't be on the throne forever. At some point in the future, Charles' older son, William, Prince of Wales, will get the promotion for which he's been training all his life. So what will happen when William becomes king? It might actually be good news for his cousin Princess Beatrice. Like Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, who have more in common than you might think, William and Beatrice are similarly aligned.
They're both firstborns with a strong sense of duty, and their fathers, King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were both embroiled in embarrassing public scandals that threatened their reputations (and, in the end, cost formerly Prince Andrew his royal title). Even their mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, found themselves in the doghouse over their personal lives and social connections. Yet despite their parents' drama, William and Beatrice remain on good terms, and royal experts believe the heir apparent may be looking to add his cousin to his team when the time comes.
Currently, both Beatrice and Eugenie are non-working royals, meaning they can't act as representatives for the crown when they make public appearances or sponsor charities. That might all change soon if William decides he needs their assistance. In a 2025 interview with Hello! magazine, royal author and expert Ingrid Seward asserted, "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."
Prince William may rely more on Princess Beatrice in the years to come
Unlike her parents, Princess Beatrice has managed to stay under the radar and far from controversy. She keeps herself busy with a number of jobs, including the advisory firm she founded, BY-EQ (where the princess goes by the name Beatrice York). She's a mom of two young daughters, Sienna and Athena, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice even had an unusual wedding for a royal. It took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than flout health recommendations with a huge pomp-and-circumstance event, they exchanged vows at the chapel of the queen's Royal Lodge with around 20 attendees.
Beatrice has participated in a number of high-profile events despite not being a working royal. She and younger sister Princess Eugenie helped host one of the traditional garden parties at Buckingham Palace, for example. By virtue of her age and place in line to the throne, she's also designated as a Counsellor of State, or someone who can act on behalf of her uncle King Charles III in affairs of state if illness or travel keeps him from fulfilling his duties. Beatrice's willingness to help the family and sustain the monarchy is likely to be rewarded by her cousin when he becomes king, and the same holds true for her sister.
"I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back," Ingrid Seward reasoned while discussing the possibility with Hello! in 2025. The royal expert elaborated, "They have always been close to William, and the king is very fond of them too. I see them taking on the sort of role that Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Kent had when they were younger, working very hard doing philanthropic work, but not taking center stage."
Could Prince William bump Princess Beatrice higher up in line?
As King William V (Prince William will likely keep his name when he becomes king), he'll have the power to grant various titles, honors, and patronages to those deemed worthy. The reigning monarch will also determine which family members get invited to his Christmas gatherings or to spend a fortnight in Sandringham during the summer. With all that clout, one might naturally assume that William may be thinking of a way to reward his cousin, Princess Beatrice, by placing her closer to the throne. As of this writing, Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession, right behind her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Could the prince be thinking of bumping her up a notch by taking his uncle out altogether? Might Prince William even fire up the feud between himself and Prince Harry by taking him off the list, too? That would put Beatrice in the seventh spot.
It's not quite that easy, however. Changing the line of succession is a long, drawn-out affair which requires an act of parliament, plus an agreement from all the British territories. The monarch must approve the change, but they can't simply make the decision on their own. The British government might also decide that everyone in Andrew's family — Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their children — should be removed from the line along with him.
Whatever happens, Beatrice has next to no hope of becoming queen. William's oldest son, Prince George, will inherit the throne after him, and when George has his own children, they'll be next in line while the rest of the family slides further down the list. Knowing this, Beatrice seems content to enjoy some royal perks without carrying the weight of the crown.