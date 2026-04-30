Reba McEntire Wasn't Keen On Meeting Her Country 'Hero' Merle Haggard

Over the course of her own legendary career in country music, Reba McEntire has made friends with everybody from Dolly Parton to the late Toby Keith, with whom McEntire remained close until his death. The Grammy winner has even built bonds with musicians from outside the country sphere, such as McEntire's fellow "Voice" star Chance the Rapper. However, there is one country music icon that she very much did not want to meet. Not because the "Just a Little Love" hitmaker didn't like or respect them, mind you. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you've never heard the phrase "never meet your heroes," it basically means that sometimes, directly encountering someone you've long admired can be a disappointing experience, as there's a good chance they won't live up to your expectations.

And that's precisely what McEntire feared would happen the first time she met her own country music "hero," Merle Haggard. "I never wanted to meet my heroes, because I didn't want them to disappoint me — ever," the Grammy winner explained on "The Voice" (via Instagram) in September 2024. "I was doing shows with Merle Haggard, and I did not want to meet him, because I didn't want to be disappointed, because I looked up to him for so long," she elaborated. Of course, the two came face to face eventually, and fortunately, McEntire quickly realized that she had absolutely nothing to worry about. As the "How Blue" hitmaker recalled, "He was the nicest, most cordial gentleman. [...] I was like, 'Phew!'"