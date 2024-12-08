A Look Back At Reba McEntire's Friendship With Toby Keith

The death of country music superstar Toby Keith in early 2024 covered the genre's biggest stars and other inspired celebrities in a shadow of mourning, including Keith's old friend Clint Eastwood, country singer Jelly Roll, and fellow Oklahoma native, Reba McEntire. Upon the tragic news of his passing, McEntire shared memories of Keith during the time she knew him as a friend and occasional music collaborator.

"He was a great writer, a great singer. When Toby came on the radio, you knew who that was," McEntire told People around the time of Keith's passing. McEntire went on tour with Keith and Rhett Atkins in 1995, when Keith and Atkins opened for the "Fancy" singer. Keith's budding career in the '90s quickly made him into a country sensation, with his 1993 debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy" reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. His other chart-topping songs include "I Love This Bar," "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This," and his response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)."

"Toby Keith was a distinctive vocalist, a stylist, that you knew exactly who he was," said McEntire. "The Voice" coach recalled what it was like performing with the "Red Solo Cup" hitmaker, telling the outlet how great their opposite personalities worked together. "Toby was more of the renegade, the outlaw type, and I'm the Little Miss Goody Two-Shoes, and so it was kind of like two ends of the spectrum."

