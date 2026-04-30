Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Have Some Eyebrow-Raising Hygiene Habits

Of all the red flags in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship, their weird hygiene habits are what people can't help but come back to, and no amount of damage control interviews can rinse the stench off. Most of the commentary centers around the infamous 2021 "Armchair Expert" interview, where Kunis revealed that because she didn't have access to certain everyday comforts, she developed a habit of not showering all that often, and her husband came in swinging with his own weird armpits-and-crotch philosophy, reasoning that you don't really need to wash anything else in the shower. To think that people found their comments odd! The absolute gall of a public that cannot hear "pits and t*ts and holes and soles" on a podcast and just move on with its day.

Even that would be a more generous framing for a reaction that, within weeks, had an entire college football stadium chanting "Take a shower!" at the "Jobs" star on live television. Addressing all the chatter in a 2026 interview with People, Kutcher called it "the craziest thing of all time" and clarified that, "I shower, I go to the gym, I shower." Sure, dirt, grime, and body oil affects you like the rest of us mortals, but we still can't stop thinking about what his wife said about not bathing their children because she herself didn't have such privileges. Or that Kutcher proudly touted his "bar of Lever 2000" as taking care of everything. The latter is the kind of brand loyalty companies die for, but sticking to the smelliest-bits-only doctrine is what kind of ruins it for most people. There are plenty of weird things about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis but it's understandable why their bathing philosophy has earned a category all to itself in the discourse.