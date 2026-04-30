Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Have Some Eyebrow-Raising Hygiene Habits
Of all the red flags in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship, their weird hygiene habits are what people can't help but come back to, and no amount of damage control interviews can rinse the stench off. Most of the commentary centers around the infamous 2021 "Armchair Expert" interview, where Kunis revealed that because she didn't have access to certain everyday comforts, she developed a habit of not showering all that often, and her husband came in swinging with his own weird armpits-and-crotch philosophy, reasoning that you don't really need to wash anything else in the shower. To think that people found their comments odd! The absolute gall of a public that cannot hear "pits and t*ts and holes and soles" on a podcast and just move on with its day.
Even that would be a more generous framing for a reaction that, within weeks, had an entire college football stadium chanting "Take a shower!" at the "Jobs" star on live television. Addressing all the chatter in a 2026 interview with People, Kutcher called it "the craziest thing of all time" and clarified that, "I shower, I go to the gym, I shower." Sure, dirt, grime, and body oil affects you like the rest of us mortals, but we still can't stop thinking about what his wife said about not bathing their children because she herself didn't have such privileges. Or that Kutcher proudly touted his "bar of Lever 2000" as taking care of everything. The latter is the kind of brand loyalty companies die for, but sticking to the smelliest-bits-only doctrine is what kind of ruins it for most people. There are plenty of weird things about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis but it's understandable why their bathing philosophy has earned a category all to itself in the discourse.
Does science agree with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' strange body-washing policies?
While the matter of personal hygiene is fundamentally subjective, the celebrity couple lost the room because of the parenting bit. Mila Kunis discussed the modest circumstances of her upbringing on "Armchair Expert," and in particular why that ultimately became her parenting default. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," she confirmed, and then Ashton Kutcher delivered this unforgettable line: "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Public health and germ theory would like to have a word, sir. This might not hit as hard as some of the "Punk'd" host's many other insensitive comments, but given the conversation it's stirred, it will definitely go down as one of Ashton Kutcher's most controversial moments. They later tried to make light of it all by posting an Instagram video in the bathroom with their kids in the tub. "You're putting water on the children?" Kutcher deadpanned, while Kunis laughed along with him.
It's safe to say that the couple has some strange bathing habits, but what does science say about it all? Surprisingly, there's some evidence that moderate microbial exposure in early childhood actually helps develop a stronger immune system. According to a 2001 CDC report, based on reviewing decades of research, there's also correlation between excessively washing with chemical products and increasing your risk of contracting infectious diseases. If Kutcher and Kunis are worried about this, that hasn't been their pitch. Besides, we can all agree that there's quite a leap from "you don't need to scrub yourself raw with detergents every day" to "I will only wash when I see literal dirt."