4 Strange Things About RFK Jr. We Can't Ignore

A member of the closest thing the U.S. has to a royal family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has followed in the footsteps of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and two uncles, John F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, by jumping into politics. And while the Kennedys have suffered their fair share of tragedy, no one in the family has ever caused as many people to cringe as RFK Jr. has. RFK Jr. used to be seen as carrying on the legacy of his family by fighting for liberal causes. He was a lawyer who worked with environmental nonprofits to go after polluters and felt that Al Gore didn't go far enough for climate during the 2000 campaign. As late as July 2024, he was calling Donald Trump "a terrible president" on "Breaking Points," but less than two months later, he would endorse him, and eventually serve in his second administration as the secretary of Health and Human Services.

During his 2024 presidential run, the world got to learn a lot more about RFK Jr., and even more since he joined the Trump administration. What has come out about the son of one of America's most beloved and tragic modern figures has managed to give a lot of people the ick. Somehow, RFK Jr. reportedly cheating on Cheryl Hines is the least creepy thing he's done. But these other parts of RFK Jr.'s life are just too strange to ignore.