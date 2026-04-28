Nicole Kidman's Oldest Daughter Ices Out Keith Urban As He Reportedly Woos New Girlfriend

Nicole Kidman and her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, split in September 2025. Fortunately, during this difficult time in her life, the A-list actor has had a lot of support from Kidman and Urban's two daughters; Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010. The teens were heavily impacted by their famous parents' divorce, with legal documents stating that Kidman gets 306 days per year with the girls while Urban only gets 59. When Sunday turns 18, however, she may spend even less time with her dad, if her recent behavior is any indication.

According to the Daily Mail, Sunday recently unfollowed Urban on Instagram. However, Page Six subsequently reported that she was back to doing so just a few hours later. This comes following speculation that the country star is already dating fellow singer Karley Scott Collins, with celebrity reporter Rob Shuter alleging the teens don't want to meet her.

"The girls are really focused on Mom right now," a family friend told Shuter's Substack, in January 2026. "They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space." However, Collins herself denied the speculation, noting that it was "absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," on her Instagram Story that very same month, per E! News.