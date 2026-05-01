Queen Camilla's Gifted Title Showed She Ranks Above All In King Charles' Book
In 2025, King Charles III had quite the impressive birthday gift for his wife — one his sons may have even felt a bit bitter about. For Queen Camilla's 78th birthday, she received a gift you can really only get when your husband is the king: a special title. It proves that in Charles' eyes, Camilla is the queen in more ways than one.
Charles gave Camilla an important title, the Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, on July 16, the day before she turned 78. Charles had already given Camilla some coveted titles. When he became the king, he made her the Queen Consort, and he named her "Queen Camilla" just months later. Yet, this newest title was particularly special: It was the first time a woman ever received it. The role is typically occupied by someone who has some connection to the Royal Navy, and, as such, the First Sea Lord must nominate any new recipient. In this case, it was General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who said "the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us," per Forces News. Under the circumstances, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex might have wanted the titles for themselves. But, when it's time for Charles to play favorites, Camilla will pretty much always be the winner.
Prince William may be jealous of Queen Camilla's title
Prince William ranked as a sub-lieutenant in the Royal Navy. Prince Harry was a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy. Considering the infamous years-long feud between Harry and King Charles III, surely no one expected that the ex-royal would be given the Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom title. Yet, William might have expected that it would be his. William already seems to have a bit of a messy relationship with Queen Camilla. And it's safe to assume that Charles going out of his way to break with tradition to give the title to Camilla didn't help matters.
Camilla doesn't have quite the connection to the Royal Navy that William and Harry do. Yet, giving her the title symbolizes a strong relationship between the monarchy and the military. According to Forces News, the Naval Historical Branch states, "It was hoped that the holder would act as an unofficial ambassador for the Navy, and on appropriate occasions as the personal representative of the Lord High Admiral." The Lord High Admiral acts as the symbolic leader of the Royal Navy, and Charles holds that title. Evidently, the king had his reasons for making Camilla the Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom. Even so, this would have been an easy way to throw William a bone if he so chose. Instead, it ended up being a special birthday gift for Camilla.