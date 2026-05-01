Queen Camilla's Gifted Title Showed She Ranks Above All In King Charles' Book

In 2025, King Charles III had quite the impressive birthday gift for his wife — one his sons may have even felt a bit bitter about. For Queen Camilla's 78th birthday, she received a gift you can really only get when your husband is the king: a special title. It proves that in Charles' eyes, Camilla is the queen in more ways than one.

Charles gave Camilla an important title, the Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, on July 16, the day before she turned 78. Charles had already given Camilla some coveted titles. When he became the king, he made her the Queen Consort, and he named her "Queen Camilla" just months later. Yet, this newest title was particularly special: It was the first time a woman ever received it. The role is typically occupied by someone who has some connection to the Royal Navy, and, as such, the First Sea Lord must nominate any new recipient. In this case, it was General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who said "the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us," per Forces News. Under the circumstances, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex might have wanted the titles for themselves. But, when it's time for Charles to play favorites, Camilla will pretty much always be the winner.