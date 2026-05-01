Were Audrey Hepburn & Katharine Hepburn Related? The Truth About The Hollywood Icons

Audrey Hepburn is an Old Hollywood icon because of her beauty, charm, and her humanitarianism. While her relationship history and family life are public knowledge, there are also untold truths about her, and some people wonder if a family relation to fellow Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn — also renowned for her beauty, grace, and talent — is one of them.

In May 1907, Katharine Hepburn was born to a doctor father and suffragette mother in Hartford, Connecticut. She grew up in the New England state and attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. After graduating in 1928, Katharine Hepburn established her acting career in Baltimore before appearing on the big screen in the 1930s. Audrey Hepburn was born in Belgium to a Dutch baroness mother and a British father in May 1929. Her dad changed their last name from Ruston to Hepburn-Ruston because he believed one of his ancestors was a Scottish earl with the last name Hepburn. After World War II, Audrey Hepburn was a professional dancer in London before switching to acting.

Despite sharing a last name, the actresses were not related. The two never got the chance to work with each other, even though some of Audrey Hepburn's co-stars were American, and some of Katharine Hepburn's co-stars were European.