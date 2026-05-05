Celebs Who Have Publicly Called Out Bill Gates

Once known for his charitable disposition and visionary ideas, Bill Gates' reputation has soured beyond repair thanks to a whole host of controversies that refuse to stay in the past. From sordid details about Gates' scandalous past to Gates' messy divorce with his ex, the founder of Microsoft has weathered PR storms that make the intricacies of debugging Windows look like a walk in the park. So, it makes sense that there's no shortage of famous faces who've decided that Gates, nerdy sweater vest and all, deserves a public dressing-down.

Some might attribute this change to misinformation and conspiracy campaigns that reign supreme in the era of social media, and admittedly, they wouldn't be wrong to do so. After all, Gates became closely associated with two subjects that have attracted many conspiracies thanks to his COVID-era vaccine advocacy and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. According to a 2024 report by Blackbird AI, Gates has become the victim of the monster he helped create, being targeted by a relentless wave of narrative attacks that target his public image with techniques like "inauthentic activity" and "bot-like amplification."

Still, while it would be easy to chalk all of this up to online troll factories, there's no denying that some of the sharpest knives ever drawn over the years have come from inside the house. It's a varied bunch, too. Tech rivals, former college friends who helped co-found Microsoft, celebrities and politicians — the lineup feels as incongruous as the rebukes are unflattering. Here are some of the people Gates has rubbed the wrong way over the years, and how they decided to air out their grievances in a very public manner.